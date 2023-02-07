Manchester United vs Leeds United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

This will start the first of back-to-back games against Leeds, who will then host Manchester United on Sunday afternoon. Leeds, however, unlike United will be looking to break out of a seven-game slump in the Premier League, a run which has left them 17th in the table.

The game at Old Trafford will be Leeds’ first without American Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday by the club following a poor run form. It is unknown as to whether an appointment will be made in time for the fixture, but Leeds players may have to endure the game on Wednesday under stand in manager Michael Skubala.

Erik ten Hag’s side have been flying at home this season, having not lost a game at Old Trafford since their 1-0 defeat to Real Sociedad all the way back in the Europa League group stage.

Their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, courtesy of goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford meant they jumped to third in the standings just three points behind noisy neighbours Manchester City, however this fixture will be their first of three without midfield anchor Casemiro, who received a straight red card last time out.

Leeds suffered a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest last weekend at the hands of a Brennan Johnson stunner, which left them level on points with Everton just outside the bottom three.

Team News

Ten Hag confirmed on Friday that United will be without Brazilian pair Casemiro and Antony due to suspension and injury respectively, whilst Scott McTominay remains out injured, with Frenchman Anthony Martial also missing out.

This news could see new signing Marcel Sabitzer make his first start in a United shirt, whilst the absence of Martial and Antony could see Jadon Sancho make his first start since his return from his long-term absence.

Marcel Sabitzer during his first appearance for Manchester United against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.)

Full back Diogo Dalot could make his first appearance since his return from injury after being an unused substitute against Crystal Palace. Midfield duo Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are long-term absentees for United.

Stand in manager Michael Skubala was hesitant to give away any updated team news ahead of the fixture. Centre back Robin Koch will be back from suspension after missing out against Forest whilst Stuart Dallas, Rodrigo, Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins could all be out for Leeds.

Predicted Lineups

Manchester United – De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw, Fred, Sabitzer, Fernandes, Rashford, Weghorst, Garnacho

Leeds United – Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Koch, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Harrison, Gnonto, Sinisterra, Bamford

Key Players

Manchester United – Raphael Varane

With Casemiro suspended, United will need their leaders on the pitch to step up in his absence, none other more than his former Real Madrid teammate Raphael Varane.

United will miss such a pivotal presence in the middle of the park over the next three games, and despite their difference in position on the pitch, Ten Hag will need Varane to use his experience and leadership to help lessen the impact of Casemiro’s absence.

Casemiro leaving the pitch following his dismissal against Crystal Palace. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images.)

Meanwhile Varane will also have to keep Patrick Bamford at bay, who will look to cause United problems defensively, whilst continuing to maintain the excellent partnership he and Lisandro Martinez developed so well in the first part of the season.

Leeds United – Tyler Adams

The American international has been putting in consistent performances for Leeds this season and was a particular highlight last time out despite being on the losing side.

The midfielder played seven passes into the final third in the game, displaying his willingness to play forward, whilst also only being dispossessed once, showing his quality in possession. Adams does not shy away from the defensive side of the game however, making 12 recoveries across the 90 minutes.

Adams is an all-around midfielder, who likes to cover a lot of ground, whilst providing quality on the ball. The American could be one to watch under new management and will look to be the glue for his side at Old Trafford on Wednesday and do everything in his power to keep players like Fernandes and Sabitzer at bay.

Tyler Adams in action for Leeds during their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Mick Walker/CameraSport/Getty Images.)

Match Details

The match will take place under the lights at Old Trafford, and kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the game will not be televised in the UK, but live coverage and match updates will be available with VAVEL.