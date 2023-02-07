Managerless Leeds pose problems for us, says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag admits he is unsure about what to expect when Manchester United host manageress Leeds United in the Premier League on Wednesday. The Yorkshire club sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday with the American coach having been in charge less than a year.

Leeds currently sit 17th in the table, outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, and have won only twice in the league since mid-August.

Their seventh successive league defeat on Sunday, a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest, proved the last game for Marsch and under-21s coach Michael Skubala will temporarily oversee the team’s preparations alongside development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was appointed as Marsch’s assistant only two weeks ago and was previously part of Ralf Rangnick’s staff at United last term.

United’s only defeat in their last 15 matches in all competitions came against leaders Arsenal, but prior to the start of that run they were beaten by Aston Villa in Unai Emery’s first game in charge in November.

“We have to be aware of that,” Ten Hag said on facing the unpredictability of a club undergoing a managerial change. “When Jesse Marsch was in the lead, it was clear how they play. Now it’s possible they change, it’s also possible they don’t change. I think we only will find out on the pitch tomorrow.

“But then we need good anticipation of that. The difference at that time [against Villa] was when Emery came in they had a week, or maybe even longer, to prepare. And now they have not so much time to prepare.”

Getty: Ash Donelon

It is the first of two games in five days against Leeds, with United due to visit Elland Road on Sunday. Ten Hag is well aware of the historic rivalry between the two clubs, saying: “It’s about the match of the Roses. It’s definitely a big game in this part of England and it’s a big game for us.

“We have Man City, we have Liverpool, but as well for our fans this game means so much and our players are aware of that and they know what to do.”

'New manager could be here by Sunday'

Leeds hope to have a new manager in the dugout by Sunday’s match with Rayo Vallecano’s Andoni Iraola understood to be among the leading candidates. It is understood Leeds had a shortlist in place and interviews have already started at Elland Road for the club’s 13th manager in less than 10 years.

“This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done,” Skubala said. “I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen.

“I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm. It’s been busy, but it’s a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”