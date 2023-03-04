Reading vs West Ham United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 14, 2023

Faye Bryson of Reading challenges Kirsty Smith of West Ham United during the FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Reading at Victoria Road Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Reading will be looking to pick up a vital three points when they welcome West Ham United to the Madejski Stadium in the Women’s Super League.

Kelly Chambers’ side won in their first match after the international break as they knocked out Tottenham on penalties last weekend, so they will go into Sunday’s clash full of confidence.

The Royals are just one place above the relegation zone but they will face a tough test against a West Ham side, who are nine points above Reading in the WSL.

The Hammers suffered a disappointing exit from the FA Cup last time out, as they were beaten on penalties by Aston Villa and they also haven’t won in the league since December.

West Ham boss Paul Konchesky will see the encounter as a golden opportunity to further distance themselves from the relegation places, as they look to ensure that they don’t get drawn into a battle at the bottom of the WSL.

Team News

Reading

Canadian forward Deanne Rose remains sidelined for the Royals, while the match could also come too soon for Deanna Cooper, who missed the FA Cup tie against Tottenham.

Kelly Chambers isn’t expected to make many changes to her side after last weekend’s encouraging display.

West Ham

Midfielder Jess Ziu won’t be available for the visitors, as she is still recovering from the anterior cruciate ligament that has kept her out of action since 2022.

Belgian defender Amber Trysiak is another name who won’t feature on Sunday, as she still waits to make her debut for the club.

Key players

Reading – Justine Vanhaevermaet

She is an integral part of the Reading side and the Belgian also offers a goal threat from midfield, which could be crucial on Sunday.

The 30-year-old is very rarely rested and West Ham will need to prevent her from having a strong influence on the game, if they want to pick up three points.

West Ham – Dagny Brynjarsdottir

The Icelandic international scored a late equaliser, which sent last weekend’s cup tie to extra-time.

She has scored three goals in her last five appearances for the East London outfit and the 31-year-old will be a danger if she is given an opportunity in front of goal.

Likely line-ups

Reading: Moloney; Mitchell, Mayi Kith, Evans; Eikeland, Vanhaevermaet, Moore, Woodham; Rowe, Harries, Wellings

West Ham: Arnold; Shimizu, Fisk, Cissoko, Smith; Snerle, Longhurst, Hayashi, Asseyi; Brynjarsdottir, Thestrup

Previous meetings

Earlier this season, it was West Ham that secured the victory, despite a late rally from Reading at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Brynjarsdottir opened the scoring, before Viviane Asseyi scored twice in seven minutes to give West Ham a 3-0 lead.

Charlie Wellings and Sanne Troelsgaard Nielsen scored late-on but West Ham held on for the 3-2 win.

The last time that the London side made the trip to the Madejski Stadium was in April last year, when goals from Emma Snerle and Yui Hasegawa sealed a 2-1 triumph.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Reading’s Select Car Leasing Stadium hosts this WSL clash.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is 2pm GMT.

How can I watch?

The WSL clash is available to watch live on the FA Player.