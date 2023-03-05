Liverpool 7-0 Manchester United: Post-Match Player Ratings

A rampant Liverpool performance saw them hit seven past a shambolic Manchester United side on Sunday afternoon.

Following an intense first half which saw Man United go close on numerous occasions ended with Liverpool in front, following Cody Gakpo's third goal in a Liverpool shirt.

The second half saw a quite frankly disgraceful display from Erik ten Hag's side in which Man United conceded six, thanks to double's from Mohammed Salah, Darwin Nunez, another for Gakpo as well as a goal from substitute Roberto Firmino.

Here are the player ratings from the riot at Anfield.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images.

Alisson Becker - 7

Made a few key saves to keep Man United at bay in the first half and was assuring in the second.

Andrew Robertson - 8

Picked out an excellent pass to find Gakpo for the opener

Virgil van Dijk - 7

Kept cool in the first half and pushed his side forward in the second.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

Partnered Van Dijk well in central defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7

Got forward well and was a big part of some of the goals.

Fabinho - 7

Looked more like the Fabinho of old and controlled things in the middle of the park.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Was perhaps Liverpool's least effective performer but was extremely energetic and was decent in central midfield.

Jordan Henderson (C) - 7

Produced a typical display outrunning the Man United midfield and leading his side to victory.

Darwin Nunez - 8

Showed more of his promise, scoring two clever headers in an all round display.

Cody Gakpo - 9

Produced a sublime finish to give Liverpool the lead before half-time as well as a superb dink to beat De Gea at the near post for his second.

Mohammed Salah - 9

Was Liverpool's main threat in the first half but turned on the style in the second grabbing two becoming Liverpool's all time Premier League goal scorer.

Substitutes:

Diogo Jota (79') - 6

Roberto Firmino (79') - 7

Did well to grab a goal off the bench.

Stefan Bajcetic (79') - 6

James Milner (79') - 6

Curtis Jones (85') - N/A

Liverpool celebrating with the Kop. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images)

David De Gea - 2

Conceded seven.

Diogo Dalot - 3

The best of an awful bunch at Anfield.

Raphael Varane - 2

Disgraceful display defensively.

Lisandro Martinez - 1

Awful in the second half.

Luke Shaw - 2

Lost all discipline and composure in the second half.

Casemiro - 3

Perhaps his worst performance in a United shirt.

Fred - 3

Overrun alongside Casemiro and Fernandes in midfield.

Bruno Fernandes (C) - 1

Completely failed as captain to lead the team and had some embarrassing moments.

Antony - 3

Had a solid first half but lacked quality on the final pass. Was left isolated alongside Rashford and Weghorst as Liverpool got on top.

Wout Weghorst - 3

Wasn't able to have his usual effect throughout.

Marcus Rashford - 3

Missed a key chance to give Man United the lead in the first half, but was left isolated in the second half.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho (58') - 3

Had no impact off the bench.

Scott McTominay (58') - 3

Failed to add any quality in midfield.

Marcel Sabitzer (77') - 3

Was brought into a game that was already lost.

Tyrell Malacia (77') - 3

Again, could have no positive impact.

Anthony Elanga (85') - N/A