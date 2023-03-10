Crystal Palace vs Man City: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Crystal Palace host second-placed Manchester City at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening, whilst leaders Arsenal do not play until Sunday, when they make the trip across London to take on Fulham.

That, therefore, gives Pep Guardiola's side the advantage of playing before their title rivals, and an opportunity to cut the gap to the Gunners from five points back down to two.

Not that it proved to be much of a genuine advantage in the last round of Premier League fixtures, as Arsenal followed up City's 2-0 victory against Newcastle United with a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Bournemouth.

Back to this Saturday's match though, and Man City will face a Crystal Palace side still searching for the first win of 2023.

Any extension of that run may cause the Eagles to begin to look nervously over their shoulder, with just five points now separating them from the relegation zone.

Team News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will definitely be without the suspended Cheick Doucoure for Saturday’s clash.

Doucoure was sent off during Palace’s 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa last Saturday.

The Eagles aren’t though expected to have any more fresh absentees, with the only other minor doubt surrounding midfielder Will Hughes.

Boss Patrick Vieira explained that Hughes had been suffering from illness earlier this week, but has since returned to training.

Manchester City fans were given a boost when manager Pep Guardiola spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference.

Guardiola confirmed that midfielder Phil Foden was ‘okay’ and available for selection this weekend’s game, that despite sustaining a knock in the win against Newcastle.

Likely Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Guaita; Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Sambi Lokonga, Hughes; Ayew, Olise, Eze; Zaha

Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Key Players

Crystal Palace- Wilfried Zaha

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

With over 450 appearances and 150 total goal contributions over his two spells with Palace, Zaha has long been a crucial part of the set-up at Selhurst Park.

And as the Eagles look to end their barren run and avoid being dragged into a fight for survival, Patrick Vieira has suggested the 30-year-old will again have a big role to play.

‘’We’re creating the chances,’’ Vieira said.

‘’And of course, having Wilfried [Zaha] back will allow us to be more dangerous inside the opposition’s box.’’

Zaha had recently been suffering with a hamstring injury, but returned to Palace’s starting XI in the defeat at Villa Park, and he will likely have to be on top form if his side are to take anything from their high-flying opponents on Saturday.

Manchester City- Erling Haaland

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

There is a temptation to move away from Haaland in favour of the in-form Phil Foden, particularly with the Norwegian’s strike rate having steadied slightly compared to its blistering early-season pace.

However, Erling Haaland is still Erling Haaland; Run-away Premier League top goalscorer, and a man whose talents Crystal Palace are all too familiar with, having conceded three goals to the forward in a 4-2 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in the reverse fixture.

And whilst Guardiola may seek to rest the likes of Foden with a huge Champions League tie against RB Leipzig on the horizon, it would be a particular surprise if he opted not to play Haaland against Palace, especially in the midst of such a hotly-contested title race.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Premier League tie between Crystal Palace and Manchester City is being played at Palace’s home ground, Selhurst Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled for a Saturday evening kick-off, with the action from South London set to get underway from 5:30 PM GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK will be able to catch the game live, and can do so via Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.