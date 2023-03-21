PSG vs Wolfsburg: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Quarter-Final, 2023

Kadidiatou Diani #11 of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates her goal with her teammates during the UEFA Women's Champions League group A match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid at Parc des Princes on December 16, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain will be seeking a first-leg lead when they welcome Wolfsburg to the Parc des Princes in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

The French side, who were runners-up in 2015 and 2017 come into the tie in fine form, and they haven't lost since being beaten 3-0 by Chelsea back in December.

Kheira Hamraoui scored the winning goal as PSG beat Thonon Evian in the semi-final of the Coupe de France on Saturday.

Wolfsburg famously won the competition in back-to-back years in 2013 and 2014, and they're one of just five sides who have won the title twice.

The German outfit have lost only one competitive match all season, but that came at the start of March, when they were stunned 2-1 by Hoffenheim in the Frauen-Bundesliga.

Tommy Stroot's side are coming into the game on a high, after they comfortably beat Potsdam 5-0 on Friday night, with Alexandra Popp scoring twice.

Team News

PSG

Sarah Bouhaddi, Oriane Jean-Francois and Li Mengwen were all given a rest during Saturday's cup win, so you can expect that they will be back in the starting line-up.

Swedish defender Amanda Ilestedt is expected to miss the tie with an ankle injury, while Paulina Dudek, Barbora Votikova and Marie-Antoinette Katoto remain out.

Wolfsburg

Former Arsenal star Jill Roord is likely to start for the German side, possibly partnering Lena Lattwein in central midfield.

Lena Oberdorf, who was one of the stars of the tournament at Euro 2022, suffered a knee sprain during Friday's win over Potsdam so she will miss the game.

Possible Line-ups

PSG: Bouhaddi; Li, Georgieva, de Almeida, Lawrence; Jean-Francois, Hamraoui, Geyoro; Baltimore, Martens, Diani

Wolfsburg: Frohms; Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch; Roord, Lattwein; Huth, Popp, Jonsdottir; Pajor

Key Players

Kadidiatou Diani - PSG

The French forward has three goals so far in the competition and she will be eager to add to her tally on Wednesday night.

Diani has scored 20 goals in all competitions and she'll likely be part of a dangerous front three alongside Sandy Baltimore and Lieke Martens.

A positive result in the first leg could be crucial to PSG, if they are to make it through to the semi-finals and the 27-year-old will have a big part to play.

Ewa Pajor - Wolfsburg

The Polish striker is currently the top scorer in this season's Champions League, with seven goals and two assists.

She was a big part of the reason why Die Wolfinnen won Group B ahead of Roma, so PSG will need to be weary of her.

Pajor was left out of the starting line-up for Friday's league game, so expect her to be fresh for the meeting in Paris.

Previous Meetings

The two sides met in the semi-finals of the 2014/15 Champions League and it was PSG who progressed 3-2 on aggregate, with Aurelie Kaci scoring the decisive goal.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

It will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

When will the match be played?

It will kick-off at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday, March 22, 2023

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be available to stream on DAZN and on DAZN's Women's Champions League YouTube channel.