Dyche expecting Spurs at their best despite week of change

Sean Dyche has told his Everton players to prepare for the best version of Tottenham Hotspur on Monday even though Spurs have endured a turbulent couple of weeks after the abrupt departure of manager Antonio Conte and managing director Fabio Paratici having his ban in Italy extended worldwide.

However, despite their problems, Spurs are still competing for a top-four place in the Premier League and the Everton manager remains wary of their quality ahead of the encounter at Goodison Park.

“For all the things that get said about these times — and there’s varying reasons why it gets said of course — at the end of the day, the whistle blows and you’re playing against a good group of players without a shadow of a doubt,” Dyche said.

“They’re still going pretty well in the league, for all the noise. They’re certainly a side to be reckoned with and you have to make sure that you’re on your performance levels. I say this all the time because it’s important to remember it as a group.

“Anything that’s helpful then we’ll take it, of course, but it always starts with us. Every game starts with us. Are we prepared? Are we mentally and physically prepared? Are we organised? Do we know everything we’ve got to do to try and win a game? That’ll be my key focus, that’s for sure.”

Cristian Stellini, Conte’s former assistant, is taking charge of Spurs until the end of the season and Dyche admits he does not know how Spurs will approach the game under the interim manager. Yet he is hopeful his players will be able to adapt to the challenge.

Everton are one of nine teams engulfed in the congested scrap to avoid relegation but have started to show their battling qualities under Dyche. They will go into the game unbeaten in their last three after fighting back to snatch a 2-2 draw at Chelsea prior to the international break. Everton have won three of their four home games 1-0 since Dyche’s arrival.

“I don’t think there’ll be radical change [from Spurs],” added Dyche. “There might be but I doubt it. We’ll have to wait and see but the good thing with the Premier League and the players I’ve got here, is they’ve experienced a lot during this season and other seasons – coming across different tactical situations, different playing styles etc. You’ve got to be adaptable and flexible, so we will be.”

Stellini to decide whether Lloris comes straight back

Stellini does have a decision to make on whether or not to instantly recall Hugo Lloris. The Spurs captain has not played since the 1-0 victory over Manchester City in February after he suffered a knee injury.

Although Spurs have been eliminated from the FA Cup and Champions League during Lloris’ absence, his deputy Fraser Forster has been a rare positive and impressed in the last two months. Therefore, a big call awaits Stellini before tonight’s match.

“Hugo Lloris has been training since last week so he is training also this week with the team", Stellini said. “Obviously we didn’t have the team until Wednesday because they came back day by day from the national team so we train much more with the academy players. But Hugo is fit and well, so we have to take a decision with the keeper.”

Despite Lloris’ return to fitness, Spurs have six players unavailable for the trip to Goodison Park, with former Everton forward Richarlison absent along with Ben Davies, Emerson Royal, Ryan Sessegnon, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur.

“We have some injuries so we have to be careful with the decisions and I mentioned before that we prepared some changes in the past,” Stellini added. “We were working on that and we want to continue working on that. Not only in one way but sometimes to change some details in the game, thinking of the opponent we have to face and we want to continue.

“We need all the players ready to play that game and at this particular moment we don’t have many wing-backs ready to play so we have to be aware of that and not make a wrong decision.”