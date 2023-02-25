Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur host struggling Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday, in the latest iteration of their fiery London derby.

Spurs come into the fixture off the back of a strong home win against fellow London side West Ham last week, with Son Heung-Min and Emerson Royal firing them to victory.

In comparison, Chelsea are without a win in their last four league games, losing to rock bottom Southampton last Saturday thanks to a James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

That result left the Blues in 10th place in the Premier League, with the West London side desperate for a good result.

One positive for Graham Potter's side is the fact that Tottenham have failed to beat them in their last eight league meetings.

The last time Spurs beat their rivals, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son all scored in a 3-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, under then manager Mauricio Pochettino back in November 2018.

When the two sides met earlier this season at Stamford Bridge, they played out a thrilling 2-2 draw with Reece James and Kalidou Koulibaly the Blues' goalscorers, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kane striking for Tottenham.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte has no fresh injury concerns for his side coming into this London Derby. However, he will remain without long-term absentees Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon.

Chelsea

Cesar Azpilicueta joins Chelsea's long casualty list after he picked up a head injury in his side's loss to Southampton last week.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic both returned to training this week. However, remain highly unlikely to feature on Sunday.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Forster; Davies, Lenglet, Dier, Romero, Emerson Royal; Skipp, Hojberg; Son, Richarlison, Kane

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga; Chilwell, Badiashile, Fofana, Hall; Fernandez, Kovacic; Sterling, Mount, Madueke; Joao Felix

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane

Kane has been Tottenham's talisman since he made his debut all the way back in 2012.

267 goals later, the 29-year-old is the player that all opposition defenders dread coming up against.

Physical, clinical and free scoring, the England captain is a nightmare to play against, and has already scored 17 league goals this season.

In 15 Premier League appearances against Chelsea, Kane has bagged five goals, and will be looking to add to that tally on Sunday.

Chelsea: Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea set a British transfer fee record when they splashed £107million to bring Enzo Fernandez to the club from Benfica in January.

The Argentine became a World Cup winner with Argentina last winter in Qatar, playing a starring role.

Whilst the 22-year-old has only made four appearance for the Blues this season, Fernandez has shown flashes of brilliance.

One example was his sublime assist for Joao Felix in Chelsea's 1-1 draw with West Ham at the London Stadium.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being hosted at Spurs' Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 13:30 GMT, 26th of February.

Where can I watch?

For viewers inside the UK, the game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 12:30 GMT.