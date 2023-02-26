Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea: Post Match Player Ratings

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores their teams second goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Forster 7 –

Had little to do for the majority of the game. However, the England international showed himself to be a reliable deputy for the absent Hugo Lloris

Romero 6 -

Another solid performance from the centre half who teamed up well with Emerson Royal on the right-hand side of the Spurs back five.

Dier 6 -

Similar to Romero, Dier made no major mistakes and kept the Spurs backline organised throughout. Occasionally struggled with Felix’s movement but kept the Chelsea attack mostly at bay.

Lenglet 6 -

Not as solid as his centre back partners and struggled with Ziyech and James combining down the left-hand side. However, the French defender still seemed relatively untroubled throughout the game.

Emerson Royal – 7

Offered a good outlet for Spurs out wide and allowed Kulusevski to link up centrally with Kane. Defensively very solid even when exposed to an overlapping Chilwell.

Davies – 6

Unlike his wing-back partner, Davies offered very little going forward and struggled with James and Zyech on the left-hand side of the Spurs defence.

Skipp – 8

Despite having very little impact on the game in the first half. The England U21 scored a great goal after latching onto a loose clearance to rifle the ball past Kepa and in off the crossbar.

Hojbjerg –7

Another battling display by the Danish international who saw a shot cannon of the post in the first half. Despite being without his usual midfield Partner in Bentancur he helped transition the ball well and keep Spurs tight at the back.

Kulusevski –7

Showed glimpses and good attacking play when given the ball in space out on the right-hand side. Didn’t have any clear-cut chances in the game but looked a threat throughout.

Richarlison – 6

Still yet to open his account for Spurs in the Premier League and it didn’t look like changing in this game. Seemed the odd man out when Tottenham did go forward.

Kane – 7

Another game in which Kane added to his Spurs legacy with a London Derby goal for the club’s all-time top goal scorer. He had a good impact on the game for Spurs and contributed to any attacks they launched.

Chelsea:

Kepa – 6

Could’ve perhaps done more with Oliver Skipps effort after getting a hand to the shot. Apart from that was relatively untroubled and distributed the ball out well for Chelsea.

James – 7

Struggled to get forward as much as he would probably have liked. However, when he did, he offered a good threat linking up with Ziyech. Comfortably dealt with Richarlison throughout the game and looked closer to 100% than in previous games.

Silva – 7

Looked comfortable when on the pitch. However, suffered a possible knee related injury midway through the first half and was replaced by Fofana

Koulibaly – 6

Another performance which showed how much the ex-Napoli centre half has struggled to climatise to the Premier League. While he made no clear errors his uncertainty when dealing with the Spurs counterattack was apparent.

Chilwell – 6

Similar to James on the other side Chilwell looked bright when able to go forward but struggled to make a consistent impact on the lefthand side. Could’ve arguably done better with the second Spurs goal and still doesn’t look 100% but is getting there.

Fernandez – 7

While the record signing has arguably failed to set the world alight in the Premier League, it is clear he has adapted very well to life in England. The World Cup winner still had a solid game for the blues.

Loftus-Cheek – 6

While the Chobham graduate did very little wrong during his time on the pitch, he still seemed to feel slightly out of place alongside Fernandez and Felix in the Chelsea midfield.

Ziyech – 6

Seemed more concerned with picking fights and getting caught up in the rivalry rather than contributing anything on the pitch. Linked up well with James at times but was arguably lucky to still be on the pitch before being taken off midway through the second half.

Felix – 7

Was once again the brightest of the Chelsea attackers throughout the whole game. However, even he failed to really create anything clear cut for the away side.

Sterling – 6

Seemed very bright and dangerous during the opening parts of the game. However, the ex-City man seemed to disappear out of the game as time went on and will be disappointed in his contribution.

Havertz – 6

A performance that seemed to sum up the Chelsea front line. A lot of running and hard work with the occasional sparkle of brilliance all without the final product. Linked well with the three players behind him without offering a direct goal threat.

Substitutes

Son - N/A

Perdro Porro - N/A

Fofana – 7

Did well having to come in so early into the game and replace Thiago Silva. However, despite returning from a long layoff, Fofana looked solid and well drilled in the Cheslea back four.

Mount – 6

Has struggled to emulate the form of previous seasons at Chelsea and once again the England international failed to have any impact for the visitors aside from getting booked.

Zakaria – 6

Another Chelsea player returning from injury and looking sharp without creating any meaningful impact.

Mudryk - N/A

Aubameyang - N/A