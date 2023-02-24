Stellini believes Potter is a "great manager" ahead of London derby

ENFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Cristian Stellini, Assistant Head Coach of Tottenham Hotspur during a Press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on February 17, 2023 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Cristian Stellini believes Graham Potter is a "great manager", despite his recent struggles in West London. The Italian admitted he analysed the Englishman last season and enjoyed battling against him.

Stellini took Antonio Conte's usual place once again, as the manager continues to recover from surgery in Italy. Stellini provided an update on the former Chelsea manager's health and when he could return.

The assistant manager added that he believes Alfie Devine has the potential to have a bright career, whilst he thinks Emerson Royal deserves a recall to the Brazil national team if his form continues.

On Conte's involvement

Cristian Stellini has impressed in recent weeks. Ever since Conte's surgery, the assistant manager has won 100% of the matches. Alongside Ryan Mason, the Italian has led first team training.

He confirmed that there is no new injury concerns, whilst he is looking forward to Conte's return.

He said: "Same squad, not any news. The team is full like the last game.

"We do not know yet, but my feeling is that he is very close to coming up. We speak a lot and if we compare when Antonio had the surgery three weeks ago to now, it is completely different. He is completely involved.

Antonio Conte at the San Siro. (Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

"We transfer to him our feeling; this sensation we have on the players. He can watch also the training, so the energy is coming again 100 per cent. It is completely different now Antonio is back, and he is involved in every situation and every decision.

"I am looking forward to having him back and I think when he comes back the energy is completely top and so when he comes back I think the impact of Antonio will be incredible.

Stellini later confirmed that Conte is unlikely to be in the dugout to face Chelsea.

He said: "No, I don't think so. It is not the moment, but he is very close because I feel also his energy. We have a call three times a day, also in the evenings so absolutely I feel Antonio like he is here."

On Emerson's resurgence

Emerson Royal has been the fan favourite in recent weeks. The Brazilian has produced a series of impressive performances in 2023, including stunning displays against Manchester City and West Ham.

Stellini believes the former Barcelona right-back is benefitting from the competition provided by Pedro Porro, and believes a recall to the national team is possible.

He said: "I think competition is a good thing for all players and we expect that this type of competition could be in every position. We hope all the players feel that everyone can play a game and the decision comes from training. And if they push training, they play well. If they have competition, for sure they push in training."

Emerson Royal in action against West Ham. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

"Emerson is a Brazilian player. We have different cultures from Europe and South America. He needed time to understand the difference of culture in football. But at the same time, he has to be himself. He has to show who he is. Sometimes this type of player loses confidence if he does not feel love around him. We do not have to stop to give him this.

"But let him understand the difference in the type of football. When his pace and intensity is really high, he can enjoy. When he thinks too much, he is not the same player. We have to follow this aspect.

"If he continues to play like this, I think it is compulsory for Brazil to recall him. I hope for him that can happen. He lost pace after the three match ban and the World Cup, so this season is completely different if you compare with the other seasons. The World Cup changed the pace for many players and for many teams."

On Alfie Devine's future

Spurs' recent injury crisis caused huge concerns for the coaching staff and fanbase. Since then, Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp have stepped up to the role emphatically.

The pair shone under the lights at the San Siro, whilst Skipp impressed when partnering Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield against West Ham United.

However, Tottenham youngster Alfie Devine is yet to feature for the Lilywhites this season, despite the lack of depth. Stellini confirmed that he trains with the squad everyday, and hinted he could have a bright future ahead of him.

He said: "Since we lost Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur, Alfie Devine is part of the squad completely 100 per cent. He trains every day with us. Sometimes we let him go to play with the Under-21s because he needs to play.

Alfie Devine training at Hotspur Way. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

"He is a young player and we want him to feel ready to play a game. If you don't live the possibility to play a match, they lose the power and young players need to play many, many games.

"He has the quality; he has power in his mind. Mentally he is a good player, because he trains every day completely at our level."

On Graham Potter's career

Graham Potter has had a rocky start to his Chelsea career. After an impressive start, pressure is building on the Englishman after a run of defeats. Calls for the manager to be sacked were heard after their 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

Despite this, Stellini believes he is a great manager, but does not want to give his opinion on Potter's future in West London.

He said: "I do not have an opinion about this. Also, I am an assistant and I am not in charge to speak about other clubs.

"Yes, I studied Potter since I arrived here. He was a manager at Brighton. Last season, I followed Brighton a lot because they surprised me the way they played. They changed systems many times and it was good to challenge against Potter.

Graham Potter watching Chelsea v Southampton. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

"We played many games against them and every game was different. So, understanding the decisions he took last season was really interesting to me. For sure, he's a great manager."

Graham Potter has built up of reputation of being calm on the touchline. Stellini believes everyone reacts differently to football

He said: "Everyone is different, but, also in Italy, we have a coach that shows a different behaviour. It is important for me and important for our players to have a great match."

However, the assistant manager does get angry, but rarely shows it on the touchline.

He added: "Sometimes. My children! [when asked what makes him angry] More than anything! They grow, they create problems. The older they are, the bigger the problem they are. Angriness comes from love, so that is important. If a manager loves his team, then sometimes he's angry. Maybe he doesn't have to show his anger, because you have it inside and transfer it to your team after. But it is normal."