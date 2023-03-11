Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool: Post-Match Player Ratings

Liverpool headed into this game full of confidence after beating bitter rivals Manchester United 7-0.

However, after a Phillip Billing opener in the 28th minute, Jurgen Klopp's side were forced to try and rescue a result at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite getting a penalty in the second half, the Reds' talismanic forward, Mohamed Salah, fluffed his lines, failing to even hit the target.

After this penalty miss, Liverpool never looked like getting back into the game, meaning that Gary O'Neil's side could sit back and see out a very important 1-0 win, a result that sees them leave the relegation zone.

Klopp will be very frustrated with this game, especially considering that his side had more than enough chances to put this match to bed. It is also not the ideal performance the German would have wanted before the big second leg vs Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Here are our player ratings from Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Bournemouth's Neto & Gary O'Neil (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Bournemouth

Neto - 7

Kept a cleansheet and made some important saves.

Adam Smith - 6

Unlucky to concede the penalty, but dealt with Liverpool's attackers well.

Jack Stephens - 7

A solid defensive display and kept his back four very organised all game.

Marcos Senesi - 8

My Man of the Match. Shut down nearly every Liverpool attack and he was winning every duel he went for.

Lloyd Kelly - 7

Great defensive performance and didn't let Mohamed Salah in the game.

Dango Ouattara - 8

A brilliant assist for Bournemouth's goal and was causing Liverpool's left-hand side problems all game.

Jefferson Lerma - 7

A great goal-line clearance in the first half. Also helped nullify Klopp's midfield.

Philip Billing - 7

Did well to get the Cherries' goal and was causing Liverpool's backline issues all match.

Jaidon Anthony - 7

He had Trent Alexander-Arnold on the back foot all game. Great running on and off the ball too.

Joe Rothwell - 6

A solid performance by Rothwell. Provided good cover when his midfield counterparts were on the attack.

Dominic Solanke - 6

Good hold-up play by the former Liverpool man.

Ryan Christie (70') - 6

Ryan Fredericks (80') - 6

Lewis Cook (81') - 6

Matías Viña (88') - N/A

Antoine Semenyo (88') - N/A

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker - 6

Let down by his defenders today. Not much the Brazilian could have done about the goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 5

One of Liverpool's better defenders today. However, he had issues penetrating Bournemouth's compact low blocks.

Ibrahima Konate - 5

Not the best of displays by the Frenchman but he held his own in the second half.

Virgil van Dijk - 3

A very lackadaisical performance by Van Dijk. It looked like he didn't want to be there. He also should've scored twice today as well.

Andy Robertson - 4

Ouattara caused him issues all game long and was always left upfield when Bournemouth were breaking.

Fabinho - 5

Liverpool's best midfielder, however, that's not saying much as they were all outclassed today.

Harvey Elliott - 4

Couldn't win a duel to save his life this afternoon. Good decision by Klopp to take him off at half time.

Stefan Bajcetic - 5

Struggled all game. He was trying to get forward but he had no support from his midfield counterparts.

Mohamed Salah - 2

By far Liverpool's worst attacker today, horrific penalty, especially when the Reds needed a goal.

Cody Gakpo - 4

Invisible in the first half. In the first 10 minutes of the second half he played well but not much after that until he hit it over the bar in the dying embers of the game.

Darwin Nunez - 6

Liverpool's most positive forward. Very harsh by Klopp to take him off before the likes of Salah and Gakpo today.

Liverpool players pleading for a penalty v Bournemouth (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Diogo Jota (45') - 6

Done well to get the penalty and looked threatening off the bench.

Roberto Firmino (65') - 3

Had very little impact.

Jordan Henderson (65') - 6

Calmed Liverpool's midfield down but as usual, he struggled to create any significant chances.

James Milner (65') - 6

He was better than Alexander-Arnold when he came on and dealt with Anthony.

Fabio Carvalho (87') - N/A