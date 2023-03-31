Man City vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

When Liverpool travel to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium on Saturday, it will be nine days shy of precisely one year since the two teams faced each other at the same ground, both fighting for the Premier League title.

On that day, Pep Guardiola's side twice put themselves in front, before being pegged back by their Merseyside-based counterparts, leaving the battle at the top of the table as tight as ever, with just one point separating the two teams.

Only final day drama would deny Jurgen Klopp's team the accolade of Champions in the end, but now, as the 2022/23 campaign moves into its final stages, it is another team in Red battling with those in Sky Blue.

City find themselves some eight points off the leaders Arsenal, albeit with a game in hand and a meeting with the Gunners still to come, meaning they effectively must win almost all of their remaining games if they are to pip Mikel Arteta's young squad to the title.

Meanwhile, it has been something of a fall from grace for Liverpool, who sit in sixth after a disappointing campaign; now out of the Champions League too, they are pinning their hopes on what would be a miraculous top four finish.

Team News

Man City

Guardiola will have been relieved that the vast majority of his players got through the International break unscathed, with only Phil Foden coming back worse for wear, following surgery to remove his appendix whilst away on England duty.

​ Erling Haaland celebrates with Phil Foden after scoring against Burnley (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Erling Haaland had been called up for Norway, but withdrew from the squad due to some vaguely-cited injury issues - City fans will be hoping he is fit to face Liverpool given his importance to the side.

Regarding the 22-year-old, Guardiola told the media in his pre-match press conference: "Haaland is in recovery and we’ll see how he feels in the last training session”.

Liverpool

It is no secret that Liverpool have struggled with various injury issues throughout this season, many of which have affected their midfield, leading to heightened calls for a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham.

For now though, Klopp must cope with the squad he has, and that means being without Thiago (pelvic injury), Luis Diaz (knee) and Naby Keita, amongst others.

Arguably the most disappointing news was that 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic will now miss the rest of the season, having picked up an injury, described by Klopp as a "stress response in the adductor area".

Likely Lineups

Man City

Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Gundogan, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho Henderson; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Key Players

Man City - Nathan Ake

It may seem strange to pick out any player in this Manchester City side other than Erling Haaland, given his ridiculous goalscoring rate, but one player who has been consistently solid as of late is Nathan Ake.

The Dutchman has had to bide his time when it comes to getting solid minutes under Pep Guardiola - injury setbacks in his first season and a reputation as a bench player in his second had resulted in limited opportunities prior to this campaign.

But this year - since the World Cup in particular - the 28-year-old has become a mainstay in the starting eleven, showing his versatility at both centre back and left back, making him an integral part of a high quality team, even if he does not get as much recognition as others.

Liverpool - Darwin Nunez

At times this season it has been hard to pick a standout player - for various reasons, each member of the squad has had their ups and downs, with Darwin Nunez no exception given his difficult start back in the summer.

Since then though, the Uruguay international has proven himself to be a useful addition, sitting behind only Mohamed Salah (22) in terms of goals in all competitions, with 14 to his name.

In fact, when examining the statistics for goals per 90 minutes, Nunez comes out on top compared to the rest of his teammates, with an average of 0.62 per game, even if this is a figure he will no doubt want to improve.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Man City are the hosts, with the match taking place at their ground, the Etihad Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

As the first fixture of the game week, it is the early slot for these two teams, kicking off at 12:30 PM BST.

How can I watch?

Those wanting to watch in the UK can see this game live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning from 11:30 AM BST.