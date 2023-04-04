Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool: Reds hold wasteful Blues to a draw in Bruno Saltor's first game

Stamford Bridge played host to Chelsea vs Liverpool today in a goalless draw between the two sides. Wasted chances from Chelsea after a dominant display allowed Liverpool to scrape a point in London.

Though replacing Graham Potter on Sunday, Chelsea's goal problems persist as they were let down by poor finishing. The Blues have scored 29 goals in 29 games and is their lowest at this stage of the season during their Premier League tenure.

Chelsea made two changes to the team that lost to Aston Villa on Saturday. Reece James moved up from the right side of the defence to the right wing, replacing Ruben Loftus-Cheek who dropped to the bench. As a result, Wesley Fofana was brought in to cover the area of defence that James left. N'Golo Kante made his return to the squad following an injury, leaving Mykhailo Mudryk on the bench.

As for the Liverpool side, Jurgen Klopp made six alterations to the team that lost to Manchester City. Only one player in the defence was able to keep their position in Ibrahima Konate, as Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip came into the starting eleven. Moving up the pitch, Harvey Elliott made way for Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez replaced Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo.

Story of the Match

Following the opening 10 minutes, Chelsea looked by far the more dominant side and were playing good football under caretaker boss Bruno. They seemed to adopt a more attacking approach, whilst focusing more on their midfield to control the game.

Chelsea's first major chance came through Kai Havertz, whose shot was denied at point blank range by Alisson. The Blues were beginning to break lines more efficiently with the return of Kante, whilst Liverpool struggled to reciprocate.

During the opening 20 minutes, the game seemed evenly contested, though Chelsea remained the dominant side. However, Liverpool had their first chance of the game through Firmino, whose shot was blocked by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Koulibaly's block allowed Kante to surge forward with the ball and subsequently won Chelsea a corner. The corner was crossed into the middle and though Havertz met the ball, it was cleared to the feet of James. James took control and thundered the ball low past Alisson, though VAR ruled it out for an offside on Enzo Fernandez.

Shortly after VAR ruled Chelsea's goal out, the players broke their fast for Ramadan.

Chelsea continued to prove that they were the dominant side in the game as Kante was able to play Havertz in behind the Liverpool defence, but the German's shot went wayward.

Liverpool began to open the game up more in the latter stages of the half, but lack the ability to create chances in the final third was hurting them.

Diogo Jota won Liverpool a corner in added time of the first half, which was headed to the feet of Fabinho. The Brazilian's shot was deflected for a throw-in.

Gomez picked the ball up on the right-hand side and tried his luck against Kepa, but the Chelsea keeper was able to parry it behind for a corner. Tsimikas' corner fell to Fabinho who nearly tucked it away but Fofana was able to deflect it past the goal.

The game was goalless at the break with Liverpool having their best chances in the final few moments of the half. For the most-part, it was Chelsea that looked the most likely to break the deadlock.

Getty: James Williamson

As the second half began, Chelsea gave themselves an early chance to score, as Kante put Mateo Kovacic through on goal. The ball was blasted over the bar, but this had been the best chance of the game.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net for the second time of the night in the 50th minute through Havertz, but yet again the goal was ruled out, this time due to handball.

Liverpool were on the back-foot in the first ten minutes of the second half, and the gifted Chelsea a free kick. Ben Chilwell layed the ball off to James but the ball was struck well over the bar. Felix had a chance shortly after this but his shot went just wide of the post.

In the 65th minute, the first changes of the game took place, with Salah and Robertson coming on for Tsimikas and Firmino.

Bruno Saltor made his first changes as Chelsea boss, with Conor Gallagher replacing a tiring Kante. Kovacic was presented with the captain's armband following the substitution of Kante.

Felix was presented another chance to score but blasted the ball over the bar.

Chelsea looked to play more attacking and snatch the three points by bringing on Mudryk for Chilwell.

Both teams began to look desperate for a goal in the latter stages of the half as both played with high urgency and tempo, but the game ultimately ended goalless. It was end-to-end football, with chances coming from both Liverpool and Chelsea over the 90.

Player of the Match

Fernandez completely dominated the midfield alongside Kante and Kovacic, as well as winning a lot of his duels on the ground and in the air. Although going under the radar since joining in January, Fernandez was fantastic today.