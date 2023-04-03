Chelsea vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 29, 2023

Chelsea welcome Liverpool to Stamford Bridge this midweek, just two days after sacking Graham Potter.

Potter lasted just 22 Premier League games in charge of the Blues, winning only seven and losing eight, while having a goal difference of zero.

With such a short period of time between the sacking and this game, their interim boss will be the former Brighton captain and 'cult hero' Bruno Saltor, who will be taking charge of his first ever game in football.

While Liverpool have the longest serving active manager in the Premier League, this has been one of Jurgen Klopp's hardest seasons in charge of the Reds.

They come into this game on a run of three losses on the bounce in all competitions, sitting four places off a Champions League place in eighth.

With both teams needing a result to try and turn their season around in the final stages, the game is set up to be better than the 0-0 draw that happened last time they met.

Team News

Chelsea

The Blues will be without the likes of Armando Broja (knee), Cesar Azpilicueta (head), and Thiago Silva (knee) for this clash, with this game also coming too soon for Edouard Mendy (finger) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (back).

Raheem Sterling could be back in time to face his former club if he can shake off a hamstring concern, with Wesley Fofana also trying to recover from a similar situation.

Other than that, Saltor has a variety of players to choose from during his selection process, with changes likely to occur.

Liverpool

As for Liverpool, long-term absentees Calvin Ramsay (knee) and Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) remain out for the season, while Naby Keita could join them following yet another muscular problem picked up during the international break.

Luis Diaz made his return to first team training after having knee surgery, but he is still a few weeks away from returning to the squad, just like Thiago Alcantara (hip)

Klopp also admitted during his press conference that changes will need to be made heading into this game, so expect a different lineup to the team that lost to Manchester City.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea

Kepa; Badiashile, Koulibaly, James; Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Fernandez, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Felix

Liverpool

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Elliott; Nunez, Gakpo, Salah

Key Players

Ben Chilwell (Chelsea)

A huge problem under Potter was that Chelsea did not score enough goals, with the Blues only netting 21 times in his 22 league matches in charge.

However, a shining light in their team in recent weeks has been Chilwell, a player who loves to get forward and create opportunities.

Despite being a wing-back, he tends to stay very high up the pitch, sometimes looking more like a winger with his driving runs and brilliant deliveries.

Chilwell taking a shot at goal against Aston Villa - (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

With two goal involvements in his last four games, the Englishman could, and probably should, have more, with the player hitting the post in their most recent loss to Aston Villa and creating a raft of chances for his teammates.

Therefore, with Liverpool's full-backs also operating quite high up the pitch, Chilwell could have plenty of space to exploit and might just be Chelsea's route to finding a goal.

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Although many have criticised his output at times this season, it is clear to see that Liverpool are not the same team when the Uruguayan is not in it.

With 14 goals to his name, Nunez provides a serious threat on the counter-attack, whether that is coming in from the left or occupying a central role.

Nunez in action after coming off the bench - (Photo by Will Palmer/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Many questioned why he was benched in their last game against Manchester City, but if one thing is for sure, Nunez will try to prove why he should be a regular in the starting 11 and will aim to stop Chelsea's new manager bounce.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Stamford Bridge, the home of Chelsea football club.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 8:00 PM (GMT).

Where can I watch it?

The game is being shown live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.