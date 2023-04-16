4 things we learnt from West Ham's entertaining draw with Arsenal

League leaders Arsenal again ended up sacrificing a two goal lead to claim just a solitary point at the London Stadium against relegation threatened West Ham.

Arsenal as usual started the game brightly with excellent play from Martin Ødegaard, Thomas Partey and Ben White, allowing Gabriel Jesus to tap in the opener, with Ødegaard also claiming the second off another well worked piece of play.

However, Arsenal’s early attacking intent and dynamism was ultimately in vain as they would go on to concede two goals. The first a penalty finished by Saïd Benrahma after Partey sloppily lost the ball, and the second a Jarrod Bowen volley.

This was a game which taught us much about league leaders Arsenal, who have seen their lead at the top of the table go from 8 points to 4 points in just a week, and relegation threatened West Ham who have shown their ability to pick up vital points.

Jarrod Bowen the key figure in West Ham’s attack

Bowen is an important piece in West Ham’s attacking set up. The Hammers have found it difficult to score all season, finding the net just 29 times with only Nottingham Forest, Southampton and Everton scoring less.

When they do score and attempt to create chances Bowen is often involved. The 26 year old English winger has scored five goals and claimed four assists in the Premier League this season, as well as five goal contributions in the Europa Conference League.

On Sunday afternoon, he provided plenty of trouble for the Arsenal backline, helping to develop the Hammer's play by bringing the ball forward through his energetic running and quick feet.

The wide playmaker, who has a stocky build, is perfect for David Moyes’ physical West Ham side. Working with Vladimir Coufal, the player will often win throw-ins, allowing his teammate and West Ham’s right back to launch a long throw into the box.

This was how West Ham netted their second goal of the game, Coufal launched a long throw into the box where it was cleared by Gabriel but only as far as Thilo Kehrer who swung it back into the box for it to be finished by Bowen - who fired his effort into the turf, bouncing it over the flailing hands of Aaron Ramsdale, who could only get fingertips to it.

Bowen didn’t stop there and if anything became more involved in the game. In the 65th minute, he helped to head the ball away from Martinelli at the other end who was awaiting a tap in header, before later on forcing Tierney into a superb block from his fierce goal-bound strike.

Jarrod Bowen is a vital player for West Ham’s survival hopes, and if the west London club stay up they will have to give a lot of thanks to him.

David Moyes manager of West Ham United instructs his players during the match against Arsenal. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

David Moyes is best man to keep West Ham in the Premier League

The West Ham hierarchy have at times faced pressure to give Moyes the boot after what has been largely a dismal campaign following their 7th placed finish last season, where they ended up two points behind Manchester United and 13 points behind Arsenal.

The Hammers failed to kick on and, with their star man Declan Rice likely to leave in the summer, there hasn’t been an awful lot for the Hammers fans to sing about.

However, Moyes has shown his ability to keep this club in the Premier League when appointed in 2019 to do just that and succeeding. He helped them to Premier League survival with a 16th placed finish, before guiding them to 6th and 7th placed finishes inn the following seasons.

This season has shown a clear dip in form, however Moyes is well trusted by the West Ham hierarchy and has drilled his team well to take advantage of their physical nature.

Moyes was everywhere in the dugout on Sunday, barking instructions at his players all game long, with his team creating 16 shots out of 28% possession compared to Arsenal’s 11 shots with 72% possession.

With recent wins against Fulham, Southampton and Nottingham Forest, as well as draws with Unai Emery’s impressive Aston Villa and league leaders Arsenal, it seems like Moyes will keep the London club in the league.

Arsenal have to iron out defensive errors if they want the Premier League title

Today was an all too similar story for Arsenal. Attacking excellence gave them a comfortable two goal lead against a poor and sleepy host side, before their own error woke up the home side and crowd leading to two crucial points dropped.

The same happened here today at the London Stadium as happened one week ago at Anfield.

Arsenal’s main enemy at the moment seems to be themselves. All was going well until Thomas Partey, who has been excellent all season long, sloppily lost the ball to Declan Rice who played it to Lucas Paqueta, with the Brazilian being clumsily brought down by a late sliding tackle from Gabriel.

The subsequent penalty converted by Benrahma, his second penalty goal of the season against Arsenal, brought the London Stadium and the 11 West Ham players on the pitch to life, with the hosts creating most of the opportunities from then on.

For West Ham’s second goal, Arsenal cleared their lines well but failed to get up the pitch allowing Bowen to have a clear cut opportunity to double their lead.

If Arsenal want to win the Premier League title, they will have to show more defensive resilience and ability to close out leads.

An Arsenal fan looks dejected during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s silky passing their greatest strength

Arsenal started the game at the London stadium with excellent attacking play, easily breaking down and finding gaps within the West Ham backline. It demonstrated why they are the 2nd highest scoring team in the league with 74 goals.

Gabriel Jesus put Arsenal ahead, finishing off a fine attacking manoeuvre. Partey excellently switched the play to find Bukayo Saka who exchanged it with Ødegaard.

The Norwegian midfielder threaded it through to Ben White, who fizzed it across the six yard area to an expectant Jesus who had a simple tap in to put the Gunners ahead.

Arsenal continued to play high up the pitch and West Ham were there for the taking. Just 3 minutes later, the former Real Madrid playmaker doubled Arsenal’s advantage, again finishing off an impressive piece of play.

This time Jesus was the one who switched the play and to the opposite wing, where Martinelli excellently collected the ball before attempting to cross it. With the ball recycled by Kieran Tierney, Martinelli had another go and this time the winger found his captain who excellently drilled it passed Lukas Fabianski.

Arsenal have shown the ability to break down sides all season long, only failing to score at Everton’s Goodison Park and against Newcastle United at home.

However, this Arsenal side could not find a winner today, something they have done so often this season.

The Gunners will have to show over these final seven games what got them into pole position, and show a lot of it if they are to be crowned champions of the world’s most competitive league.