Four things we learnt as Leicester and Everton share the spoils

Leicester and Everton were forced to share the points at the King Power Stadium in a thrilling game that ended 2-2.

The away side took the lead through a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty, only for Caglar Soyuncu to level things just seven minutes later.

Jamie Vardy then rounded Jordan Pickford to take the lead, with James Maddison failing to double it from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

Alex Iwobi made Maddison rue his penalty miss in the second half as he found the back of the net in the 54th minute, winning his side a valuable point.

This result moves Leicester out of the relegation zone into 16th, just one point away from the Toffees in 19th, making it crunch time for both sides in their late bid for survival.

Here are the main takeaways from the King Power Stadium:

Vardy still has plenty to give

With just two goals in 32 appearances before the game, it looked like the 36-year-old was having a very sad ending to a brilliant career.

However, he showed in this game how he still has enough in the tank to complete 90 minutes, whilst being his previous, energetic self.

Leicester used him to his strengths and always looked long for the pacy striker, with the Englishman causing Everton's defence problems from start to finish.

Vardy celebrating his goal against Everton - (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

He took his goal like the Jamie Vardy everyone remembers, latching onto a through ball and taking it around Pickford before smashing it into the net.

He will also be disappointed that he didn't get a second as he saw his effort cannon back off the bar, but overall, his performance showed he still has plenty to give and could be the man to keep Leicester up this season.

Excellent Iversen

Since Kasper Schmeichel's departure in the summer, Leicester have failed to bring in a recognised first-choice goalkeeper, with the Foxes looking internally for their answer.

Brought in to the squad to replace the struggling Danny Ward, Daniel Iversen has gone from strength to strength since being given his opportunity.

Daniel Iversen kicking the ball long - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Although he is yet to keep a clean sheet, he certainly kept Leicester in this game and without his vital saves, Everton would have come away with the three points.

He made an excellent one on one save against Iwobi in the first half, with the Danish goalkeeper also keeping out a fierce Abdoulaye Doucouré shot late on.

Winning the man of the match award despite a four-goal thriller also says a lot about his performance, suggesting they will not have to look externally and that he could be their first choice moving forward.

Leadership worries intensify

In times of uncertainty and struggle, leadership is something that can rally the squad together and even keep a team up.

However, with what looks to be a serious injury to club captain Seamus Coleman, Everton certainly lack this and could be in deep trouble.

Coleman being stretchered off after his injury - (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Without changing the formation to accommodate Connor Coady, Jordan Pickford and James Tarkowski are the only recognisable leaders remaining in the squad.

In addition, with tough fixtures coming up against Europe-chasing Brighton and treble-chasing Manchester City, other players will need to step up if they have any chance of staying in the top flight and avoiding their first ever relegation from the Premier League.

Calvert Lewin must stay fit

Since his best scoring season in the 2020/21 season, Calvert-Lewin's career has been plagued with injuries.

He has appeared just 15 times this season, with his penalty taking his tally to two goals in all competitions.

Calvert-Lewin celebrating after his goal - (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, as the side that have the lowest goal tally in the league, Calvert-Lewin gives Everton something different and causes defences problems with his physical presence.

On numerous occasions, he was used as a target man and the wide-men put in plenty of crosses for him to attack, with one even leading to a goal as Wout Faes' clearance only found Iwobi.

With just four games left to pick up points in their bid for survival, it is vital that the striker stays fit, or else Everton's safety could be under serious threat.