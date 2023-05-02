Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea: Clinical Odegaard reignites Gunners' title hopes

Martin Odegaard celebrates after putting Arsenal 2-0 up against Chelsea at the Emirates on 2nd May 2023 (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea have both had a torrid April. Arsenal fans have watched their title hopes slip away, as three consecutive draws followed by a beating down at the Etihad opened the door for the unrelenting Manchester City to top the league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans have watched a club legend somewhat tarnish his legacy, as he can only conjure up relegation form from his expensively assembled side.

Yet, in the hour before kick-off, their superstar-stacked team sheet might have tempted Chelsea fans to believe that something other than a dismal trampling might occur. Like-for-like, from both sides’ 4-3-3, many would opt for a lot of Chelsea’s players in a combined 11, just like in a game of FIFA, most would probably want to play with this Chelsea side over Arsenal.

But, still, the game played out as one might expect first vs 12th to play out, as Arsenal demonstrated the gulf between the two teams. You could easily forget Chelsea's prestige watching them as of late.

Caretaker manager Frank Lampard looks on as his Chelsea side succumb to a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Story of the match

Chelsea sat back in a 4-5-1, like smaller clubs visiting far superior opposition tend to do, hoping to create chances from the turnover when Arsenal were not set up defensively.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were free to dominate possession of the ball, especially in the first half. It took 15 minutes before Chelsea had their first substantial spell of possession.

A couple of early chances warned Chelsea of what would soon become a forlorn evening. Cesar Azpilicueta’s header, aimed for Kepa Arrizabalaga to come and collect, fell to Granit Xhaka well inside the box and his shot was smothered away by the Basque goalkeeper who also did well to palm away Bukayo Saka’s header a few minutes later.

In the 18th minute, Arsenal found their opener through Martin Odegaard as Xhaka’s ball across found the Norwegian patiently waiting on the edge of the box. He struck the ball cleanly, with some force, and it whizzed past Kepa, coming down off the crossbar and into the net.

Going down against the Gunners did spark some life into Chelsea and Ben Chilwell was unlucky not score in the 24th minute. A slick pass from N’Golo Kante in the centre of midfield was latched onto by the English left-back, before Saka could get his body in, who then had created time and space for himself with this burst forward. Although his left-footed shot was hit well, it was at a comfortable height for Aaron Ramsdale who was able to make a good save across his goal.

Chelsea hopes were deflated again, this time more significantly, as two more goals went in their net in quick succession.

Almost as if trying to recreate his first, Odegaard walked onto another Xhaka low cross across the box, closer to the goal this time and with a more difficult pass to deal with, he used the pace on the ball and was able to make good contact to guide it into the bottom right corner.

Three minutes later, Ben White’s cross to the back post caused havoc in the Chelsea box. The ball fell to Xhaka whose blocked effort found Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian half-volleyed the ball under Kepa and into the net from close range to put Arsenal 3-0 up within just half an hour of play.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates Arsenal's third of the night, putting Arsenal 3-0 up in the first half (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Game over. Already?

Frank Lampard chose to bring on Kai Havertz for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, hoping to spark some life into the dire Chelsea performance. Such a half-time substitution has become a somewhat regular occurrence as Chelsea have increasingly often gone into the dressing room trailing at the mid-way point.

However, the Blues did look better in the second half. After a 50th minute Jesus header was calmly cleared off the line by Thiago Silva, taking a touch with his thigh before booting it away, chances fell Chelsea’s way.

They were deserving of their consolation goal, but their lack of confidence going forward continued to shine through.

After a promising break, Kante’s poor pass bounced around before fortunately falling to Noni Madueke. The talented young winger had to pull a pass back across goal as his angle was too tight, but he did so to an empty box, lacking any Chelsea players following in, as if his teammates were not expecting to score.

A couple of minutes later, Madueke took matters into his own hands. Kovacic sprayed a pinpoint pass over to find Madueke’s perfectly timed run and open up a clear opportunity. The ball fell onto the Englishman’s left foot just before Gabriel Magalhaes could get a foot in and a gentle touch set the ball on its way past the oncoming Ramsdale.

However, the goal could not inspire a comeback, and neither side had any more real clear-cut chances in the game.

Mykhailo Mudryk was the subject of much jeering from the Arsenal fans given his January transfer saga. But his darting run down the left, sitting White down on his way, will give Chelsea fans hope that possible new manager, Mauricio Pochettino, will have something to work with next season.

Mykhailo Mudryk dribbles past Arsenal right back Ben White during Chelsea's 3-1 defeat to Arsenal (Photo by Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Player of the Match – Martin Odegaard

His finishes were the difference today. On a day where Arsenal only really had to go through the motions, he was the man running the show. On top of his clinical finishing, he kept Arsenal ticking over and linked the play well.

Conclusions

Arsenal fans will hope this game signposts a change in form in their hunt for the Premier League title. They now sit two points above Manchester City but having played two more games.

A trip to Newcastle seems their biggest challenge in the run-in towards the end of the season, and they will have to hope for a Man City slip up along the way.

For Chelsea, the relegation jokes are now hitting a little too close to home. Usually, 40 points guarantees Premier League status the next season and the Blues still sit on 39, the same number of points they had after drawing 0-0 to Liverpool a month ago.

Their fans will be disappointed at the performance today. Not many will have expected a result, but many will have wanted at least a positive, attacking performance, one that could show Pochettino the quality in this Chelsea side. Instead, it was more of the same. Bleak.