"Thank you so much" - Williams praises Notts support ahead of Wembley trip

It is all or nothing for Notts County this Saturday, and manager Luke Williams is desperate to guide his team to what they deserve on a "brilliant occasion."

After finishing second in the Vanarama National League following a remarkable 107-point campaign, the Magpies come up against third-place side Chesterfield in the Promotion Final at the weekend.

There was a stage last Sunday where many felt that Notts' season had come to an end in the playoff semi-final at home to Boreham Wood, but late goals at the end of regular and extra time miraculously saw them through in style.

The County gaffer addressed the press ahead of the Wembley trip.

"Jubilant mood"

Emotions were running high for everyone inside Meadow Lane last week, whether that may be the tens of thousands of fans celebrating on the pitch or the players, or even Luke Williams who raced down the touchline to join the huddle for the last-minute winner.

But it is said to have all calmed down now in the training camp, with everything focused on Saturday.

Following the drama of the semi-final against Boreham Wood, Williams has said the players are "jubilant" ahead of the promotion final (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The mood is jubilant but there is also a feeling that we survived something.

"There is maybe a bit more of a subdued feeling in the camp than there was on the day because everyone was pumped at how it unfolded, but it is a bit more calm and focused I feel."

Speaking on the preparation, Williams told press that he is trying to plan as he would for any game: "I don't want to unsettle the group at this stage or have them second-guess themself."

Not just a playoff final...

Some say that you couldn't write some of the things that the National League may throw at you, and you can see why, with the playoffs producing some incredible results and shocks over the years.

And this weekend, Wembley Stadium is set to host arguably the biggest game in the division's history, as two heavyweights look to regain their Football league status.

Another aspect that makes this so special is that the clubs are located just over an hour away from each other, so it is a derby as well as a playoff final.

After defeat at Wembley in 2020, County will want to do one better this time (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Williams admitted his excitement, saying, "It's a local derby, with two teams who are in the wrong place at this moment in time and two well-supported clubs.

"It is a brilliant occasion, and I'm assured it is the only country on the planet where you can have a game of this size in the fifth tier so it is remarkable to see the interest and the passion."

Predicting how he expects the game to pan out on his second professional visit to the national stadium, the gaffer continued, "I think there is certainly a lot of respect between the two teams and I don't think anybody is comfortable with us in our flow, so I am sure they are going to try and disrupt our flow and rhythm.

"We know that they are a brilliant team, but we have to not allow them to feel relaxed in the game at any point.

"It is two teams who have the capability to defend well against each other and to attack ferociously against each other."

Interest in a permanent deal for Jodi Jones

Just three days before the big game came Oxford United's retained list, which noted Notts loanee Jodi Jones to be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

This would mean that Jones becomes a free agent after the Promotion Final, and potentially an advantage for Notts, and Williams insists he won't let it distract him in the lead-up.

He did however confirm, "Of course, we are interested, but we have to focus completely everything on the game.

"We can't be sidetracked by anything at all."

The 25-year-old has already forged himself into Magpies history with a last-gasp extra-time winner against Boreham Wood at the weekend, scoring the goal which sees Williams' side in the position they are in.

"It goes without saying, we really like Jodi a lot, we think he is a brilliant player, a really good guy. We feel that he fits in brilliantly with what we are trying to do.

"But we have to focus on the game and then I am sure there will be conversations after that."

Grateful for the support

Throughout the regular season, Notts County totaled an average home attendance of almost 8,600, it ranks as the second-highest in the league, behind Wrexham.

Even though the 19,841-capacity stadium is rarely ever completely sold out, you still have to admire the support that the Magpies have week in, week out.

There is no doubt that more than 20,000 will be making the trip down to the capital this weekend to convert their end at the national stadium into a sea of black and white, despite the frustration of train strikes.

Notts County fans have been branded as the best in the league (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Applauding the supporters for their ever-lasting efforts to back the team, Williams began, "Thank you, thank you already so much.

"Thank you so much for sucking the ball into the goal against Boreham Wood - the Kop is like a big vacuum.

"Thank you so much for the atmosphere and the noise that you created before we had kicked off.

"There is no way we would be going to Wembley without them, so again, thank you so much and hopefully there is just one more big effort."

Captain Cameron hoping for greatest footballing achievement

It is all set to be a dream occasion for all the players, staff, and fans this Saturday, but especially for the County captain.

Defender Kyle Cameron has been through it all with Torquay United, achieving an on-top-of-the-world feeling in 2019, part of the team that was crowned National League South champions.

However, just a few years later, he suffered playoff final heartbreak at Ashton Gate, as Hartlepool emerged penalty shootout victors.

The former-York centre-half has admitted that gaining promotion back to the Football League on Saturday would be his greatest football achievement.

Notts captain Kyle Cameron strives for his greatest footballing achievement this Saturday (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Absolutely," Cameron replied. "I don't think that can be topped, leading a club like Notts County back to the Football League, and especially being captain as well, I think that just puts the icing on the cake.

"I really can't wait to lead the lads out on Saturday and hopefully put a good performance in and get that promotion over the line."

"Luke has made a massive difference"

The skipper also spoke to VAVEL about the differences around the place since Williams was appointed manager last Summer, a year after Cameron initially linked up.

Even from the outside, it has been clear to see the impact of the 42-year-old, leading Notts through a record-breaking campaign.

"He has made a massive difference from day one when he came in. He slowly but surely changed the mentality of the group and how we do things.

"At times, it can get a little bit giddy in training and take the 'mick' out of each other and things like that, but since he has come in, he has tried to knock that out of us and make sure training is a safe place for everyone," Cameron added.

"It is not a coincidence that we have got 107 points, it doesn't just happen. The coaching has really been top drawer and we couldn't really have asked for anything better."