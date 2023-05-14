Leicester City vs Liverpool: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 36, 2023

A desperate Leicester City side host high flying Liverpool on a Monday Night Football that will have major ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table.

The foxes go into this game in 19th position, and following Everton’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, would need a win to escape the drop zone on Monday night.

The East Midlands club are coming off the back of a 5-3 defeat to Fulham last weekend, and are running out of time to save their Premier League status.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be hoping to make it seven wins in a row as the continue their late top four challenge, with a win putting them one point behind both Manchester United and Newcastle United, but those two sides will have a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

Last time out, Liverpool grinded out a second 1-0 win in two games against a stubborn and strong Brentford side courtesy of another record-breaking goal by Mohamed Salah.

When these two clubs met earlier in the season, the Reds ran out 2-1 winners thanks to two own-goals from Belgian centre-half Wout Faes after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall gave Leicester the lead.

Team News

Leicester City

Manager Dean Smith will be without Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho due to a groin injury, whilst James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard and Ryan Bertrand all remain unavailable for selection.

There will be some selection dilemmas for the foxes manager, most notably on the right wing, with three different starters in the last three games, however Brazilian Tete should get the nod after his bright cameo in their last game.

Another position that shares this dilemma is the midfield pivot, with all four options of Dewsbury-Hall, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare available for selection and offering something different for Leicester.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool

The clash on Monday is too soon for both Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita to return from injury, however both players are set to return to team training in the next week ahead of their final home game of the season.

Both Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic remain out injured, so Curtis Jones should keep his place in Liverpool's midfield as he hopes to continue his run of good form.

(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp also has a pleasant problem when it comes to selecting his front three for this game, with all four options of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo all fully fit and available for selection.

Likely line-ups

Leicester City

Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristansen, Tielemans, Soumare, Tete, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Jones, Gakpo, Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Key Players

Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

The English wide-man is the foxes top scorer in the Premier League this season with 12 goals, and with two goals last game, the Leicester City faithful will be hoping he can carry this form through in the crunch time of the season.

His style of play and directness could create an interesting problem for a Liverpool side who have looked especially open down their right hand side at times since Trent Alexander-Arnold began to play as an inverted full-back.

If Leicester are to take a positive result from Monday night's clash, you can be sure that Barnes will be integral to the performance.

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

“The brighter the lights shine, the better Mo Salah performs”. A line that was said in a Champions League semi-final during the Egyptians first season still carries weight this season. Albeit whilst the stakes may not be as high, the lights still shine as bright

In a poor Liverpool season, Salah has produced again, with 26 goals and assists in the league this campaign being a catalyst in dragging Liverpool to this position, manager Klopp will be hoping that his “Egyptian King” can continue to produce when his side needs it most this campaign.

Further encouraged by the revelation Alexander-Arnold has produced in his new role, Liverpool’s top scorer can spend his game targeting the half-space between Kristansen and Soyuncu, and will most likely be the difference maker between the sides on Monday night.

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Leicester City are the home team for this clash, with the game taking place at the King Power Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 20:00 GMT on Monday 15th May.

How can I watch?

The game is being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK.