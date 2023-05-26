Sam Allardyce hopes 'the gods look after' Leeds heading into the final day of the season

Sam Allardyce addressed the media this afternoon and tried to remain positive ahead of their final game against Spurs.

Leeds must win at Elland Road on Sunday if they stand any chance of staying in the top flight, as well as hoping that Leicester and Everton both fail to win.

If Everton manage a draw in their game against Bournemouth, Leeds must beat Spurs by four goals or more to achieve a better goal difference and avoid the drop.

Despite the situation, the Leeds boss insists that his players are up for the task and are only focused on their own game.

He said: "There's been some great escapes. Robson did it at West Brom and we have that similar situation with Leicester and Everton. All we can do is win the match, pray and hope the gods look after us with all the other results going our way.

"The fans will tell us [the results elsewhere]. I'll be focused on what's happening on the field. Someone will be keeping tabs but I'll decide on the day how much I want to hear.

"Winning is the only thing we can control and finish the season with a victory. Hopefully after that there's a celebration."

On the players and recent results

Leeds have only managed to pick up one point in Allardyce's first three games, drawing 2-2 at home to Newcastle.

In their most recent game, they took a one-goal lead at West Ham, but went on to lose 3-1 after capitulating in the second half.

Despite picking up so few points, Allardyce has been impressed with his players performance's and believe they can get something from this game.

"We need to play like we played against Newcastle because that was a good performance. Our best performance since I've been here was our first half against West Ham.

Leeds celebrating their goal against West Ham - (Photo by Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images)

"Spurs' strength is their front lads and we have to make sure they're not successful. After that, what are their weaknesses? We have to play the best game we possibly can. We have to play for the entire game because we got lost in the second half against West Ham.

"We've changed the way we've attacked in every game and Sunday's tactics might be slightly different. I have to say the players have adapted well. We have done a lot of practice and we haven't wasted our time.

"I love the mood and I love the application. All we can do is try to do as much as we can to get the results."

Team News

It was a positive injury update from the Leeds manager, much to the fans' delight.

Patrick Bamford was forced off with an injury in their last match, as well as Rodrigo limping for the majority of the second half.

However, Allardyce confirmed that both players are in contention to play.

"Rodrigo trained today. We'll give Bamford as long as we can. Certainly, we're not overwhelmed with striker options.

Rodrigo replacing Bamford against Spurs back in 2021 - (Photo by Oli Scarff - Pool/Getty Images)

"I'll gamble on anyone's fitness if they're ready to play. The right thing for them is to take the challenge up. If the medical staff said it was too risky, I wouldn't put a player at risk. It would need to be 100 per cent supportive of the player."

On his own future

This is Allardyce's first job in two years, with his last one seeing him be relegated from the Premier League for the first time in his career whilst in charge of West Brom.

With him joining so late into the season and being given just four games to keep Leeds up, questions were asked about his future in the sport.

He said: "A few [teams] came [in for me before] but they weren't good enough for me. Most were abroad and my wife said 'No way!'. It's just a shame it wasn't sooner but it is what is. I've given it my best shot and I've enjoyed it the best I can.

"It's still to be decided [whether I get the job next year]. We'll chat at the end of the season. That discussion doesn't happen in one day, it's a period of time. I just hope we talk on a positive nature and I have a hangover."