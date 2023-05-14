Four things we learnt from Leeds' dramatic draw with Newcastle

As the run-in heats up, Elland Road felt fuelled by desperation yesterday afternoon.

Manning the home dugout for the first time, Sam Allardyce knew his side needed points with opportunities thinning rapidly.

'Big Sam' informed the media earlier in the week of his main message to the team: Don't capitulate.

For Leeds United, that requirement is usually met through scoring the first goal - they did just that.

But after Callum Wilson converted two penalties assuredly, Leeds had no choice but to chase the game, as their grip on Premier League survival began to slip.

Newcastle United strung counterattacks after taking the lead, but their end product lacked.

Then perhaps with the bit of luck that Leeds fans have been waiting for, a deflected strike from Rasmus Kristensen found the net in the 69th minute, levelling the game at 2-2.

Both sides lead the game but in the end, each will take a point; Newcastle are now well in control of their Champions League destiny and for Leeds, a faint sight of safety remains.

Patrick Bamford continues to struggle in front of goal

Patrick Bamford has undoubtedly had a season to forget for Leeds.

Although four goals in 27 Premier League appearances is damning, it's perhaps still not indicative of just how poor the Englishman has been.

Bamford enjoyed his first season in the Premier League, netting 17 times and earning an international call up from Gareth Southgate.

Since then, Leeds' number nine has failed to show even a glimpse of the form he produced three years ago.

That season was played without fans, taking pressure off not only Bamford, but a Leeds team who hadn't played top-flight football for 16 years.

With the fans back, and on his back constantly, the pressure appears to be too much for him, and some others.

Bamford stepped up to take the Leeds penalty yesterday which would've put the home side two to the good. With a disguise so poor, he almost publicly disclosed where he was putting the penalty. Nick Pope got down and saved comfortably.

Fans in the ground labelled him arrogant, and to some degree, it was justified. Rodrigo Moreno has been Leeds' marksman this season and has a knack for scoring high pressure penalties.

Allardyce claimed he hasn't changed set-piece takers since arriving at the club, but as we saw with Man City last week, it appears as though penalty jurisdiction lies with players.

Bamford's memorable miss against Leicester City, his dragged penalty against Arsenal, and many more, have contributed to what might turn out to be a farewell from the Premier League for Leeds.

Leeds defenders can't eradicate clumsy errors

Newcastle's first penalty was earned predominantly through erratic, rash defending from Leeds.

A slip from Junior Firpo may have unnerved Max Wober, but as Big Sam has been saying all week, 'stay on your f***ing feet'.

The Austrian threw his left leg out at Alexander Isak, bringing him down inside the area, and conceding a needless spot kick.

Junior Firpo and Max Wober looked favourites to get to Bruno Guimaraes' pass to Isak, but the Swede deserves credit for his lunging run.

Leeds have gone through three managers this season, none of whom have been able to prevent graceless, mistimed moments of madness from players.

These players unfortunately have proven over a long enough period of time for us to draw fair judgement, that their defensive nouse is not up to scratch.

Premier League or Championship, the board must invest in some experienced defenders in the summer who can bring order to a chaotic 'unit'.

Junior Firpo picked up two yellow cards yesterday, leaving his team to see the game out a man short. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle penalty success

Newcastle boast the joint-best penalty record in the Premier League this season having converted all of their spot kicks.

The Magpies have been awarded six and scored all six of them.

With two capable takers on the pitch in Wilson and Isak, the club are spoiled for choice when it comes to taking penalties.

Joel Robles did his best to distract Callum Wilson before he stepped up, and received a booking for his antics.

Despite this, Wilson perfectly placed his first kick into the bottom left corner, out of the reach of Robles, who guessed right.

Newcastle were awarded another penalty in the second half after Junior Firpo appeared to handle the ball in the box.

Wilson stepped up again and faced even more gamesmanship from Robles. The in-form number nine confidently put the ball down the middle, into the roof of the net to put the away side into the lead.

Next season, the Geordies may have to convert their domestic spot kick success to competition. Pressure could be higher in knockout games, but Wilson and Isak should enjoy this when facing some of the Champions League's elite.

What's more, they have a goalkeeper who can save them at the other end. Pope produced a penalty save from Bamford which would've put Leeds in the driving seat, while dampening Newcastle's hopes of a top-four finish.

Newcastle are in the driving seat for a Champions League spot

Newcastle now sit third in the table, joint on points with Manchester United in 4th who have a far inferior goal difference.

With three games to go, The Mags are four points clear of Liverpool in fifth.

The Reds have found some serious form as of late, winning their last six Premier League games with back-to-back clean sheets in their last two.

Newcastle remain favourites for a spot in Europe's elite competition, however, with two home games up next.

The first will be a test as they face Brighton who could go above Liverpool if they win their games in hand.

After a shock home drubbing to Everton however, Newcastle should be confident that at home, they can outdo Roberto De Zerbi's men.

After that, it's Leicester's turn to go to St James' Park. They are fighting for their lives but Newcastle have lost only two games at home this season, so should have no fear going into that one.

Win those two games, and Newcastle are guaranteed top four which would round off an exceptional season for them.