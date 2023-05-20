Wolves 1-1 Everton: Mina's late equaliser earns precious point for Everton

How valuable a goal, how precious a point, this may prove to be for Everton. They looked set for defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers and, in turn, handing their relegation rivals an opportunity to gain the upper hand ahead of next weekend’s final games.

But it was in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time that three centre backs combined to force in a dramatic equaliser. Everton still face an anxious wait to discover whether their fate will remain in their own hands.

Depending on the results for Leeds United, who play away against West Ham United on Sunday, and Leicester City, who are away at Newcastle United on Monday, they may yet find themselves in the bottom three.

However, when Yerry Mina bundled home the late goal after Everton had recycled a corner carelessly given away by Wolves, the celebrations from the travelling supporters underlined how big an intervention it felt.

Everton still know they must do the business against Bournemouth at Goodison Park next Sunday. There will be memories of last-day scrambles against Wimbledon in 1994 and Coventry four years later when the side attempt to extend the club’s continued stay in the top flight into a 70th season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffering what appeared to be a recurrence of his groin injury and being forced off may make their task all the more difficult.

Getty: Naomi Baker

Wolves have long secured their top-flight status and their final home game was as noteworthy for the final appearance of Ruben Neves, who is set to leave the club after six seasons, as Hwang Hee-Chan’s 34th-minute goal which looked set to give the departing captain a victorious sign-off.

Story of the game

Everton could only dream for the plodding but pressure-free finish to the season that mid-table Wolves have been afforded by an uplift since Julen Lopetegui arrived in December, when they were bottom of the table.

The hosts made six changes but Daniel Bentley was retained in goal after a solid enough debut in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United. Everton, on the other hand, just swapped Mason Holgate for Amadou Onana with Dwight McNeil a makeshift left back.

It was evident which team were in need of the points. Calvert-Lewin was at the centre of Everton’s early charge and missed three good chances inside the opening 11 minutes. He flashed a shot into the side-netting and sent two headers over the crossbar.

Wolves had barely ventured forward to that point but clinically struck in the 34th minute. Possibly encouraged by Michael Keane replacing the injured Nathan Patterson at right back, Adama Traore ran from midway inside his own half and sent the Everton defence back-pedalling.

The Wolves winger kept going, shrugging off Onana as he closed in on the penalty area, before drawing a low save from Jordan Pickford. Hwang was on hand to convert the rebound at the back post and put the home team ahead against the run of play.

Lopetegui’s side grew in fluency and belief from there. Pickford saved from Joao Gomes after Onana cheaply lost possession, and Daniel Podence’s follow-up header looped onto the roof of the goal netting.

Calvert-Lewin going down, head in hands, and being forced off with what appeared to be a recurrence of a groin injury only darkened the mood in the away section.

Dyche reshuffled his pack, switching to a back three, in the knowledge that Everton faced a pivotal second half. When Demarai Gray, on for Calvert-Lewin, delivered an inviting cross from the right, it was asking to be tapped home but no player in blue was there to meet it.

Wolves, comfortable allowing their opponents to come on to them and countering, went close with Pablo Sarabia bending a shot past the far post, Nelson Semedo firing an effort wide and substitute Matheus Nunes saw an attempt diverted wide by Pickford’s out-stretched leg.

Everton started to throw caution to the wind. Gray’s shot was palmed away by Bentley and Iwobi drove an effort from 25 yards that was deflected wide. But it seemed like a lost cause until the ninth minute of stoppage time when Gray recycled a corner, sending it back into a packed Wolves area.

James Tarkowski did well to keep the ball in play despite pressure from Bentley and Keane pulled it back where Mina overcame a posse of Wolves defenders to bundle it home from close range.

Player of the match: Alex Iwobi

This was a match that Everton showed their fight. And Iwobi epitomised the visitors’ attitude. They took the game to Wolves and, even after going a goal behind in the first half, continued to force the issue. Iwobi was instrumental to Everton’s cause as the midfielder’s influence continues to grow.