Aston Villa v Liverpool: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

Aston Villa take on Liverpool at Villa Park on Sunday, as two of the WSL’s surprise packages this season face off against each other.

With two games remaining, Villa have all but secured a fifth-place finish in the WSL, but a point against Liverpool will confirm it.

It has been a super season for Villa who have had a super season and have been one of the stories of the WSL this season.

Their performances have been recognised by the league this season, as star striker Rachel Daly and loanee Kirsty Hanson have been nominated for the Player of the Season award.

Carla Ward has also been nominated for the Manager of the Season award.

For all the praise off the pitch, on it, Villa have only won one of their last five games in all competitions.

However, their last win was in the last game they played, which was a thumping 5-0 win away at Reading.

A hat-trick for Daly and one each for Hanson and Alisha Lehmann highlighted once again the threats Villa have going forward.

Not many would have predicted that, when Liverpool got themselves promoted last year, that they would find themselves in seventh place this season.

The Reds have shown this season that they can make life difficult for any opponent, and along with Villa, have been one of the standout teams this season.

In their last five games, they have picked up seven points, with a notable victory last time out against Manchester City.

Goals from Natasha Dowie and Missy Bo Kearns helped Liverpool to a 2-1 win to put a real dent in City’s Champions League quest.

However, they have also drawn away to West Ham United and been thumped by relegation candidates Leicester City, but Matt Beard will be hoping his side can put in a good performance on Sunday.

Team News

Aston Villa

After a knock ruled her out of the game against Reading, midfielder Jordan Nobbs looks set to return to the starting line-up.

Rachel Corsie was also pictured back in training this week and is pushing for a starting spot.

Remi Allen and Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah both came off the bench away at Reading, and both could start at Villa Park.

Liverpool

Matt Beard confirmed this week that Melissa Lawley underwent successful surgery this week on an injured hip, and she will now be in recover mode, in what is the Reds’ only long-term absentee.

The Irish duo of Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan have also been back in training, and Beard may hand them minutes on Sunday, as they both prepare for the World Cup.

Predicted Line-up

Aston Villa

Hampton; Mayling, Corsie, Turner, Pacheco; Littlejohn, Dali, Nobbs; Lehmann, Hanson, Daly. (4-3-3)

Liverpool

Kirby; Koivisto, Bonner, Roberts, Matthews, Hinds; Kearns, Nagano, Holland; Stengel, Dowie. (5-3-2)

Key Players

Aston Villa – Rachel Daly

Show me someone who has been as influential to their team as Daly has been to Villa. You can’t!

She spearheads the attack, she tracks back, her awareness of teammates on the pitch is spectacular. There’s nothing she can’t do.

With 20 goals to her name, Daly is breaking all kinds of records this season, and she will be hoping to score more on Sunday.

Liverpool – Emma Koivisto

The Fin had a difficult to start to life at Liverpool, but she’s really become one of the most integral players in this side in recent weeks.

With two goals and four assists this season, she is a danger from the wing-back spot, and the battle between herself and Maz Pacheco will be an intriguing one on Sunday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Aston Villa’s Villa Park.

What time is kick off?

The match kicks off at 14:00 BST.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on the FA Player for all UK and international viewers.