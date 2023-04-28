Carla Ward: "Something's got to change" as Aston Villa frustrated by officiating, while United triumphed in "Fergie Time"

Aston Villa fell to defeat against table-topping Manchester United at the Poundland Bescot stadium after conceding a 93rd minute goal.

The clarets arguably deserved a point in the Black Country, but fell at the final hurdle when centre-back Millie Turner rose highest to head home a dramatic late winner for the Red Devils.

A brilliant brace from striker, Rachel Daly, put Carla Ward's side 2-1 up heading into half-time, but saw the three points slip from their grasp at full-time.

A frustrating night for Aston Villa

Penalty appeals were waved away early in the second-half, which may have given Villa a golden opportunity to double their advantage.

On her side's incapability to extend their lead after the break, Ward said there was a: "Couple of key moments. We should have had a penalty at 2-1 up and hit the bar a couple of times."

The penalty was not the only referring decision the manager was left questioning, as she was in disbelief a foul was awarded to the visitors that lead to the winning goal in injury time.

"Was it a foul? The linesman's a yard away and there's 20 seconds left and she says it's no foul. The ref's 30 yards away and says it's a foul. You tell me.

We're not allowed to say anything but it goes on week in week out. We've had some big calls go against us. Something's got to change."

Frustrated on the touchline, the 39-year-old was shown a yellow card for her protests.

Despite the dejection and pain of a last minute winner, Ward recognised her side's impressive performance and stated her team are: "Disheartened right now and it's a tough one to take. But I thought we were excellent right through the 90 minutes. were hurting tonight.

But my players have been absolutely outstanding."

Lucy Staniforth was instrumental to the Birmingham outfit's display, getting an assist for Rachel Daly's opener and providing dangerous set-pieces that threatened throughout the ninety.

Ward said: “Lucy Staniforth has gone under the radar this year, and I think she’s been brilliant. Tonight she was exceptional, probably with a point to prove against her former club, but I think she did brilliantly, she really dominated that middle of the park.”

Jubilation for Manchester United

The feeling around the Manchester United camp was the polar opposite of the blues felt by the hosts, as the classic WSL tie concluded with Marc Skinner's side picking up their sixth consecutive win in all competitions.

Millie Turner netted the winner. (Photo by Clive Mason via Getty Images)

On the late winner, the manager said :“It reinforces that we can do that. It reinforces that the great Manchester United men’s teams never gave up until way into- well, it’s called ‘Fergie time’ for a reason, right? But the reality is, it was a mentality behind that conversation. It’s the mentality.

And with us what we’ve got is the mentality to keep pressing, to keep trying to get free-kicks, to try and score, so for me it shows much more about our mentality and it’s a massive sign of what we can achieve. I’ve just said to the girls, in the huddle, those are signs of a team that is on the up and growing, growing, growing, and we can achieve what we want if we keep that attitude.”

The Red Devils are now six points clear of second placed noisy neighbours, Manchester City.

Skinner assured fans all focus is on getting results, and on Sunday he will not be watching the other fixtures in the league.

Up next for his side is Tottenham Hotspur and then Chelsea in the FA Cup Final.

For Aston Villa, it is a trip to Reading as they look to bridge the gap between themselves and the top four.