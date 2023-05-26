Manchester City vs Everton: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Manchester City take on Everton in the final weekend of the WSL, as both sides look to end the season on a high.

The Citizens head into this game with an outside chance of finishing in the final Champions League place.

City require a win and Arsenal to lose against Aston Villa, along with making up for a nine-goal swing. While it may be unlikely, anything can happen with football.

Whatever happens on Saturday, manager Gareth Taylor will be hoping for a reaction from his side after last week’s derby defeat.

The result last weekend made it back-to-back defeats for City for the first time since September.

That run back at the start of the season did end with three defeats in a row. City will be hoping they won’t suffer the same fate Saturday.

Their opponents, Everton, come into this game having secured a sixth-place finish in the league.

After suffering two consecutive defeats, they bounced back with a dramatic 2-1 win against Brighton, as Hanna Bennison scored a 91st minute winner.

This season marks a significant shift in mentality for the Toffees, as their possession and passing style of play has lifted them well away from any danger from relegation.

Saturday will also mark the final games in the blue shirt for both Izzy Christiansen and Rikke Sevecke.

Christiansen will head into retirement, while Sevecke will look for a new club when her contract expires.

The last game between these two ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester City.

After Julie Blakstad put City ahead, Bennison equalised, but the master poacher Bunny Shaw secured all three points early in the second half.

Team News

Both Leia Aleixandri and Alanna Kennedy have been on the side lines for a good spell now and will not feature in the game on Saturday.

Sandy MacIver is also out of the game with injury. She made the decision this week to make herself unavailable for England selection in order to focus on her recovery.

Ellie Roebuck is suspended for this game, after she received a straight red card against Manchester United.

For Everton, Gabby George and Jess Park are both out with long-term injuries.

Aggie Beever-Jones is also out, as she serves her suspension from her red card against Arsenal.

Brian Sørensen also revealed in his pre-match conference that Sara Homgaard does have a niggle heading into this one, but she should be fine for selection.

Predicted Line-up

Keating; Morgan, Houghton, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Angeldal; Kelly, Coombs, Hemp; Shaw. (4-2-3-1)

Ramsey; Bjorn, K. Holmgaard, S. Holmgaard; Veje, Galli, Wheeler, Graham; Bennison; Sørensen, Snoeijs. (3-4-1-2)

Key Players

In terms of the second half of the season, Houghton has looked back to her best in some key fixtures.

We know about her defensive awareness, and we know that she’s a threat from set pieces, and with question marks over the fitness of some defenders, could she make the World Cup?

Obviously, there has been a rift between Sarina Wiegman and Houghton, but she will be hoping to leave her mark in her final game before the tournament.

Everton – Katja Snoeijs

The Dutch forward has certainly been the reliable presence up front in recent matches for Everton.

In her last five games, she has scored five goals, and in an Everton team that has struggled in front of goal at times this season, she is more than capable of causing problems for City.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 14:30 BST, the same time as all the other WSL matches.

How can I watch?

The game is available to watch on the FA Player for all UK and international viewers.