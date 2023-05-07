Reading 0-5 Aston Villa: Ruthless Villains thump sorry Royals

Aston Villa strolled to a 5-0 win at Reading to strengthen their grip on fifth place in the WSL.

After a quiet start, goals from Rachel Daly, Alisha Lehmann and Kirsty Hanson had Villa in a strong position going into half time.

Daly would go on to complete a hat-trick 20 minutes into the second half, as Villa ended their 4-game winless run in style.

The result leaves Reading edging ever closer to relegation, with next week’s game against Tottenham a must win.

Story of the Game

While the first ten minutes didn’t contain many chances, it was an opportunity to see how both teams wanted to play.

Aston Villa, as perhaps expected, were happy and content to knock the ball around the back before looking for that killer ball to release their attackers.

Reading on the other hand were always looking for their wingers and backed them to harm the Villains’ full backs.

Rachel Rowe and the first half chance of the game with a shot from distance that flew over the bar, but it was a chance that could stir confidence in the Royals’ ranks.

That confidence quickly dissipated as the visitors took the lead a quarter of an hour in. Kirsty Hanson was released down the wing, and her low cross found Rachel Daly, who stretched a leg out to nudge the ball into the bottom corner.

With Reading needing a win to keep their survival hopes alive, they responded well and could have equalised two minutes after Daly’s opener, but it was the post that denied Sanne Troelsgaard.

Reading didn’t do much pushing after the Dane’s chance, with Villa looking more likely to score next.

Hanson and Lucy Staniforth went the closest, but neither of their efforts troubled Grace Moloney in the Reading net.

Four minutes before the break, however, Villa did extend their lead. Kenza Dali won the ball back expertly in midfield before releasing Daly down the left. Her cross found Alisha Lehamnn in acres of space, and the Swiss winger powered her effort into the net.

Reading’s misery was compiled further with a minute of the half remaining as Villa added a third. Daly knicked the ball off a Reading defender on the edge of the box, before squaring it to Hanson who side footed her effort in.

It was champagne football from Villa in the first half. For Reading, a serious change was needed at the break.

Second Half

Kelly Chambers’ side needed to do something different at the beginning of the second half, and they came out with a bit more gusto about them.

A corner wasn’t cleared convincingly by the Villains, with the ball eventually ping-ponging its way to Jade Moore at the far post, but she could only blaze her effort over the bar.

All of Villa’s goals in the first half were carbon copies of each other, therefore it was no surprise when they get their fourth ten minutes into the second half, it was in the same style as their previous three.

Dali managed to get in behind the defence, before marauding her way into the box and finding Daly, who tapped in to bag her brace.

Daly was clearly on a quest to win the golden boot, and she did her chances the world of good by completing her hat-trick eight minutes after scoring her second.

A brilliant through ball by Maz Pacheco carved open the Reading defence, allowing the England forward to roam into space and pick her spot in the bottom corner. The sizeable Villa support at the Select Car Leasing Stadium were enjoying their trip down south so far.

Villa did seem to take their foot off the gas as the second half progressed, and with Reading unable to break them down, it was a comfortable afternoon for Carla Ward’s side.

Player of the Match – Rachel Daly

You will not see many better all-round performances than Daly’s one today.

As well as grabbing a hat-trick, she assisted the other two goals, and also wasn’t afraid to come back and help the defensive effort when needed.

A day to remember for the Lioness.