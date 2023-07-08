What Rasmus Højlund could bring to Manchester United

Rasmus Højlund is a name high on the list of potential strikers to join Manchester United, with the Danish forward agreeing personal terms with the club yesterday afternoon, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Known for his blistering pace and fantastic eye for goal, the 20-year-old has found himself as a top target for Erik ten Hag's project at Man United. The Danish striker has been making waves at Atalanta, showcasing his immense talent, goal-scoring prowess, and raw potential, and seems ready for a move to the Premier League despite spending just one season in Italy.

At Man United, Højlund's arrival would likely be met with questions about his ability due to being relatively unknown to the average fan. However, the Danish international possesses an incredible ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis and could provide a much-needed boost to the Red Devil's goal-scoring capabilities. His intelligent off-the-ball movement and knack for being in the right place at the right time would add a new dimension to their attacking options.

Furthermore, Højlund's youth and potential make him an exciting prospect under Ten Hag and could turn himself into a long-term asset for the club. The prospect of Højlund being able to develop alongside Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, as well as the rising Alejandro Garnacho, could create a potent attacking force that strikes fear into the heart of defences across the league.

Where would Højlund fit in?

Under the guidance of ten Hag, Højlund would likely be able to make the striker spot his own and earn plenty of game-time for Man United. In addition to his impressive skill set and potential impact, a factor that could work in his favour is that there is relatively limited competition facing him in the striker department.

With Anthony Martial prone to injury and his fitness constantly a question for Ten Hag, Højlund could provide Man United with a much-needed dedicated striker. As a young and promising player, he would have the opportunity to establish himself as a key figure in the team and showcase himself as a long-term solution for Man United's attacking needs.

However, it is also important to note that Højlund possesses a great deal of versatility should things not work out as a lone striker. With the ability to play as a winger or even as a second striker, Højlund's versatility allows Ten Hag to utilise him effectively should Man United need him to. As a winger, his pace and goal-scoring instincts could help stretch a defence and provide width in the attacking third, allowing the likes of Rashford or Antony to occupy his role up front.

Though playing as a second striker, Højlund's skill set and positional awareness to drop deep into the midfield can help support the attack in a different way, helping the team utilise Rashford more effectively.

Getty: Icon Sportswire

A deterring price tag

Whilst Højlund possesses great ability for Man United and agreeing terms with the club, Atalanta's price tag may deter the Red Devils in their pursuit of the Danish international. Set at a reported £50m, Man United may be forced to look elsewhere and pursue other targets before looking at a potential deal for Højlund. However, it is reported that Ten Hag may offer the allegedly-returning Mason Greenwood on loan as a makeweight for the striker and help facilitate the move.

The structure of the deal may work for United but is it reported that Atalanta would rather Amad Diallo back instead of bringing Greenwood to the club. Since joining United from Atalanta, Diallo's transition to English football has been marked by challenges and limited opportunities. The highly-talented winger arrived at Old Trafford with much anticipation, but as he continues to find his feet, the possibility of a swap deal involving Højlund presents an intriguing prospect for both players and clubs involved.

Since his arrival, Diallo has primarily been on loan, where he had spells at both Rangers and Sunderland and has had limited opportunities for United. Despite flashes of immense talent and glimpses of his potential, the emergence of Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri, and the signing of Antony may make this a good deal for both parties.