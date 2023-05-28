Manchester United 2-1 Fulham: Bruno Fernandes seals final day win

Manchester United defeated Fulham at Old Trafford to ensure a third place finish. Man United had recently secured Champions League football and looked to move up to third, above Newcastle United. Fulham were guaranteed a 10th place finish, with three points unable to take them higher than Brentford's 56 points. The early stages of the game was largely dominated by Fulham, as they pressed high and looked to counter quickly.

Fulham took the lead early on with Kenny Tete opening the scoring, putting the pressure on United. However, the tides quickly turned when Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a penalty, denying Fulham the opportunity to extend their lead.

United seized the momentum as Jadon Sancho found the back of the net after David De Gea's heroic penalty save against Mitrovic. The equaliser injected renewed energy into United's play. As the game reached its climax, Bruno Fernandes stepped up and delivered the winning goal, securing the three points.

The match was a testament to the unpredictable nature of football, with missed penalties, goalkeeping heroics, and crucial goals defining the outcome. It showcased the resilience and character of both teams, making it a captivating spectacle for fans. Ultimately, it was United who emerged triumphant, overcoming the early setback to claim a hard-fought win.

Story of the Match

United saw six alterations from their 4-1 dismantling of Chelsea, with Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire and Tyrell Malacia entering the defence for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw. Fred replaced Christian Eriksen in the midfield with Alejandro Garnacho returning the side for Antony, and Marcus Rashford also returning to the team, replacing Anthony Martial.

Marco Silva's side saw just one change, as Sasa Lukic replaced Harrison Reed in the middle of the park. A completely unchanged backline and attack gave Fulham familiarity with their team.

During the opening ten minutes, it looked to be Fulham that were on the front-foot, and this was displayed with an excellent chance to take the lead as Issa Diop headed a ball across goal to Mitrovic, whose own headed effort failed to meet the target.

Fulham were able to open the scoring through Tete, as the full back was able to meet Willian's corner with a free header at the near post past David de Gea. The visitor's were looking the more dominant team over the opening twenty minutes, and Marco Silva's side were able to turn dominance into a lead at Old Trafford.

Just minutes later, Fulham were given a penalty due to a foul from Casemiro on Tom Cairney. Mitrovic was the man to step up for the visitors, but saw his effort tipped wide by an out-stretched De Gea and keeping the deficit at just one goal.

The hosts were beginning to grow into the game following De Gea's penalty save, and saw themselves with their first threatening chance of the game as Garnacho hit the crossbar with an effort from close-range. United's tempo began to increase and were looking increasingly likely to score.

Man United were finally able to get the equalising goal through Sancho, as the winger was able to get on the end of a fantastic run by Fred. Both teams will feel they deserved their goals, as the game became more end-to-end than the one-sided affair earlier in the game.

As the half drew close, both teams looked in with a chance of winning the game. The early stages of the match saw Fulham with the better chances, but the turning point for United seemed to be De Gea's penalty save as the hosts began to gain a better grip on the game in the following moments.

Getty: Matt McNulty

As the second half commenced, both sides were determined to seize control of the game. It was during this crucial period that Man United managed to break the deadlock and completely shift the dynamics of the match. The breakthrough came through a well-executed move orchestrated by the United midfield. Fred's pinpoint pass bypassed Fulham's defence, allowing Fernandes to break through the offside trap. With impeccable timing, Fernandes calmly finished past the goalkeeper, giving United the lead.

Although taking the lead, Man United still had work to do as Fulham were very much in the mix for another goal, with their chance creation not slowing down after the second goal from the hosts.

In the midst of the end-to-end action, Fulham came dangerously close to finding the back of the net. The opportunity arose when a well-placed through ball pierced through the United defence, finding its way to the feet of Fulham's Brazilian forward, Vinicius. As he unleashed a powerful strike towards the goal, the anticipation in the stadium grew. However, the experienced United goalkeeper, De Gea, showcased his shot-stopping abilities by reacting swiftly and positioning himself well.

Thus far, the game had been a a thrilling encounter that saw both teams attacking relentlessly and creating scoring opportunities. It was an end-to-end affair where the momentum shifted frequently, providing an exhilarating spectacle for the fans.

The game finished 2-1 to the home side, with goals from Sancho and Fernandes sealing third place for Ten Hag's side. Fulham ended the season in a respectable 10th place finish, with Marco Silva's side looking to climb up the table in the upcoming season.

Player of the Match - David de Gea

A very good performance from David de Gea, making crucial stops to deny Fulham an equaliser and helping to dictate the defense. Whilst not gaining his 18th clean sheet of the season, the Spanish goalkeeper made a great difference to the game today.