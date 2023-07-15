Notts County vs Nottingham Forest: Friendly Preview

General view inside Meadow Lane, home to Notts County ahead of the Vanarama National League Play-Off Semi Final match between Notts County and Boreham Wood at Meadow Lane, Nottingham on Sunday 7th May 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Nottingham Derby may be a fixture that hasn't seen competitive light since a 3-3 League Cup draw way back in 2011, but that falls far short of stopping it from being a fixture that fans of both clubs are eager to see.

With the Reds playing the Magpies in pre-season affairs previously in 2017 and 2022, a 2-0 Forest win and a 2-2 draw respectively, bragging rights are certainly up for grabs in what should become a very entertaining pre-season curtain-raiser for Forest, and a chance at redemption for Notts after their 5-1 defeat to Stoke City in theirs.

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Who knows? That is the beauty of pre-season; sides chop and change and experimental preparations for the season proper start to take shape.

In terms of availability, Forest have not brought in any new players just yet, shocking, I know. But a multitude of loans have reported back to the club for pre-season, meaning first Forest showings, though uncompetitive, may beckon for the likes of Josh Bowler, Hwang Ui-Jo and Mohamed Drager, as well as returning appearances for the likes of Lewis O'Brien, Richie Laryea, Loic Mbe Soh and Ethan Horvath.

Additionally, long-term injury sufferers Omar Richards and Giulian Biancone appear to have returned to training, and may be in line for a showing at Meadow Lane.

It would not be a surprise to see Morgan Gibbs-White not involved today, as his season only finished a week ago following the U21 European Championships, in which he won the tournament with England.

Notts County

In a different shift to their red neighbours, Notts County have been busy in the market thus far, tying down former loan hero Jodi Jones to a permanent deal alongside David McGoldrick, Daniel Crowley, Aidan Stone and Will Randall.

They pulled no real surprises in their initial selection against Stoke, though heavily changed throughout the match, such is the way of the friendly, but the strike partnership of McGoldrick and Mr Record Breaker Macauley Langstaff is certainly one to look out for.

Key players

Omar Richards

Maybe not key, but certainly one to look out for should he dispel his knee-demons and feature today.

There was plenty to be excited about at the City Ground when his signing from Bundesliga monopoly Bayern Munich was announced, but a long and frustrating spell of injury stopped him from even touching the bench in his debut season. Should he be involved today, he'll be one to keep a keen eye out for.

Macauley Langstaff

With the former Gateshead man snatching a record-smashing 42 National League goals last season, it will certainly be interesting to see how he makes the step up to his first year of Football League action.

He scored in this friendly tie in the draw last year with a finish that was soon to become synonymous to his first yeah in black and white, racing onto a ball and dispatching quickly and calmly, and it would be no surprise to see him impress against Premier League opposition once again today.

Predicted line-ups

Forest: Horvath, Aurier, Felipe, Worrall, Niakhate, Richards, Danilo, Mangala, Yates, Johnson, Awoniyi

Notts: Stone, Brindley, Bajrami, Cameron, Chicksen, Crowley, Mahovo, Nemane, Palmer, Langstaff, McGoldrick

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at the home of Notts County, Meadow Lane, which is famously close to the home of their opposition today.

When is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 13:00PM BST.

Where can I watch?

A match pass can be purchased for a 4-camera stream of the action through the Nottingham Forest website.