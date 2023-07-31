Liverpool should prioritise defender after Lavia capture

Liverpool should target a centre-back after their potential acquisition of Romeo Lavia in order to make their rebuild a success.

The Reds have reportedly tabled two bids for the Belgian, edging closer to Southampton’s valuation.

If that deal is completed, it is imperative that Jurgen Klopp’s side stay active in the market rather than finishing their business with the 19-year-old.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Lavia would be a solid start to their rebuild but they are still lacking depth in defence.

There is also the potential to bring in an extra midfielder to account for another injury crisis.

Midfield or defence?

There are two scenarios for the midfield issue, if the club chooses to be proactive.

They could bring in an experienced player to replace the likes of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Or they could bring in a project player to share minutes with Lavia, as both acclimatise to Klopp’s intense play-style and the youngster, who has less than 2,200 minutes of Premier League football, is not subject to burden of anchoring the midfield all by himself.

Well-respected Liverpool reporter David Lynch told VAVEL that he would expect an all-rounder as opposed to a specialist defensive midfielder if the Reds choose to bring in another.

“Jurgen Klopp recently hinted that the squad is a little short of an experienced, versatile option like James Milner following his departure. So, if Romeo Lavia is ultimately signed, then any further midfielder added to the squad will surely be capable of playing across all positions rather than coming in simply as a back-up specialist in the No.6 role.”

Lynch places an emphasis on a player that is already amongst Liverpool’s ranks to potentially reduce the burden on the Belgian.

“Of course, the big debate for Liverpool to have internally is whether that solution is already there in the form of the increasingly influential and flexible Curtis Jones.

Curtis Jones in action in Liverpool's friendly with Leicester (Photo:Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via GETTY Images)

If Klopp truly believes the young Scouser is capable of easing the load on Lavia as well as getting minutes in the two No.8 positions, then he might think it's worth directing any remaining funds toward bolstering the defence.”

According to Lynch, should it come down to the choice between a defender or an extra midfielder, the choice is clear.

“It hasn't been spoken about much but, for me, that really is an area Liverpool should be looking at this summer and, if its an either or on another midfielder or defender, then the latter should win out every time in my opinion.”

The evidence would suggest that he is right.

Whilst Andy Robertson does deserve the benefit of the doubt for his contributions to the glory of the Klopp era, he is far from a natural in the new left-sided centre back role and often finds himself bombing forward.

Back-up left-back Kostas Tsimikas has also not shown anything to suggest that he would be a viable option in the role.

Liverpool have four senior centre-backs at the club who are expected to be at Anfield heading into next season, as Nat Phillips should finally depart.

Virgil Van Dijk is the best in the position at the club, and still one of the best in the world despite a poor season last time out, but he has had injury issues in recent years.

Ibrahima Konate is a phenomenal player, but missed 17 Premier League matches last campaign, whilst Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are not reliable options on a regular basis due to their fitness issues, nor do they have the ability to cover the wide areas of space required by the new system.

If a new centre-back is not brought in, it would not be too difficult a stretch to see a similar crisis in the position as in the 2020-21 season when the club looked likely to retain their Premier League crown before injuries struck all their senior centre-backs and Phillips and Rhys Williams helped them limp to a top four finish.

The Reds have been linked with the likes of Josko Gvardiol and Levi Colwill in the past and a monster defensive presence of that ilk would ease the burden on Lavia in a different way and reduce the need for another rotation option in midfield.