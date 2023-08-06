Five Players to Watch in the EFL Championship this Season

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - AUGUST 5: Jeremy Sarmiento of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion at Ewood Park on August 5, 2023 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

As we enter another exhilarating season in the Championship, here are five top talents that fans should watch out for!

Archie Gray - Leeds United

The first player is Archie Gray, an academy product of Leeds United who has recently signed a professional contract with the club. He played regularly in pre-season due to Tyler Adams’ injury, so he will be eager for a breakthrough season. Gray is also the great nephew of club legend Eddie Gray, so he will no doubt be under pressure to succeed.

The 17-year-old has represented England at both the U16 and U17 levels, already being tipped to be a future first team star at Elland Road. As a midfielder, he will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of former Leeds fan favourite Kalvin Phillips, who now plays for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Ricardo Pereira - Leicester City

The next player on the list is Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira. Pre-injury, Pereira averaged 0.20 goal contributions for the 2018/19 season, and was touted as “One of the best right backs in the Premier League” by former Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

At international level Pereira has represented Portugal in the 2018 World Cup and played alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, so on paper the Championship should be a walk in the park for him.

Pereira was also part of the FC Porto squad that won the Primeira Liga title in 2018, before he moved to French outfit OGC Nice on loan for a season.

However, two bad injuries at Leicester have meant the 29-year-old's career has stalled in recent years, but more game time in the Championship could be just what he needs to kickstart his career.

Jeremy Sarmiento - West Brom

Next up is Jeremy Sarmiento, a player who provides creativity for West Bromich Albion. He will be a nightmare for defenders in the Championship because he loves to press and drive with the ball at every opportunity.

The 21-year-old will fit in perfectly at the Baggies, with manager Carlos Corberan, the former assistant manager of Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds, favouring a high pressing philosophy.

Sarmiento joined West Brom on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this summer, where he made nine Premier League appearances last season. He also brings international experience, as he has previously represented England at youth level and currently plays for Ecuador.

Harry Winks - Leicester City

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Harry Winks is arguably the biggest name on this list. The 27-year-old has 10 England caps under his belt and was a starter for Spurs in their 2019 Champions League final loss to Liverpool.

Winks scored his first goal for England in a 4-0 win against Kosovo during the Three Lions' Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Since then his career has somewhat dwindled after a disappointing loan spell in Italy with Sampdoria last season, but this move to the Foxes is the perfect opportunity to revive his career.

Ellis Simms - Coventry City

The final player on the list is Coventry City's new striker Ellis Simms. The 22-year-old has big boots to fill after Viktor Gyokeres left in a big money move to Sporting Lisbon earlier this summer.

Simms scored seven goals in the Championship for Sunderland last season, showing that he knows exactly where the back of the net is.

Simms was on the books at Manchester City and Everton as a youngster, so he has learnt under some of the very best. While he was playing in the Premier League 2, he scored an impressive 16 goals in 35 games, and in the U18 league he bagged 36 goals in 38 games. The Sky Blues faithful will be hoping that he can reignite this prolific goalscoring form at Coventry.

Standing at 6'3, the English striker will certainly be a handful for defenders in the air and will be looking to use his aerial prowess to his advantage.