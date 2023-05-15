Leicester City 0-3 Liverpool: Post-Match Player Ratings

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on May 15, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Liverpool headed into tonight's game against Leicester City full of confidence and on a six-game winning run.

However, Dean Smith's side were desperate for any points to help them fight off the very real relegation threat they are currently facing.

Despite this being a potential banana skin for Jurgen Klopp's side, the Reds picked up three points after a dominant display at the King Power Stadium.

Curtis Jones continued his great run of form, adding two goals to his tally for the season.

The other Scouser in the team, Trent Alexander-Arnold, wanted to get in on the goals too and in the second half, he scored an absolute stunner.

Another standout performance today was Mohamed Salah, who assisted all three of the Reds' goals.

With another victory, Klopp's men are one point behind Newcastle United and Manchester United in the hunt for top four, however, both of them have a game in hand but they will be feeling the pressure of Liverpool now.

Here are our player ratings for Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Leicester City.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Jonny Evans Wout Faes and Boubakary Soumare of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on May 15, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Leicester City

Daniel Iversen - 5

There was not much the Leicester keeper could do for any of the goals. He was let down by his defence once again today.

Ricardo Pereira - 5

The Leicester right-back did a good job of defending Luis Diaz but he lost Curtis Jones at the back post for the first goal

Wout Faes - 4

It's another game against Liverpool that Faes will want to forget. His terrible positioning was a big reason why the Reds doubled their lead.

Jonny Evans - 4

You could tell that Evans was not comfortable all night. Slow on the ball and Liverpool players were running through him like he was not there.

Timothy Castagne - 4

Castagne could not deal with Mohamed Salah and with the Egyptian getting three assists, it tells you all you need to know about the Belgian's performance.

Boubakary Soumare - 4

Struggled to deal with Liverpool's midfield press all game. Found himself in midfield getting bullied.

Wilfred Ndidi - 5

An ok defensive display by Ndidi but when trying to get his team forward he couldn't find that killer pass.

James Maddison - 6

Maddison was probably Leicester's best player today. Held onto the ball well and was winning fouls in promising positions, unfortunately for him his teammates couldn't help him.

Youri Tielemans - 6

Similar to Maddison, not a terrible game by Tielemans but attacking wise he was not getting much help.

Harvey Barnes - 4

Considering that Liverpool's right-hand side is their weakness, Leicester failed to get Barnes 1v1 with Trent or Ibrahima Konate enough. When they did, he was snuffed out pretty easily.

Jamie Vardy - 3

I forgot he was playing. A game Vardy will not want to look back on.

Patson Daka (61') - 4

Tetê (61') - 4

Luke Thomas (67') - 4

Harry Souttar (89') - N/A

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on May 15, 2023 in Leicester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alisson - 8

A routine night for the Brazilian but he did have to make a few decent saves to keep his clean sheet.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 9

Trent loves a world-class performance at the King Power Stadium. He was at the centre of everything for Liverpool today and he topped it off with a great goal.

Ibrahima Konate - 8

Leicester didn't offer much going forward today but when they did Konate was there to shut the door in their face.

Virgil van Dijk - 7

The Dutchman had a quiet day at the office today but didn't put a foot wrong.

Andy Robertson - 7

Similar to Virgil, Robertson didn't get targeted but as usual, the Flying Scotsman was bombing up and down the wing causing all kinds of trouble.

Fabinho - 9

The old Fabinho is back. The Brazilian was sweeping up everything and dictated the Reds' play.

Jordan Henderson - 7

A captain's performance by Henderson today. Good on the ball and helped cover when Liverpool were caught up the pitch.

Curtis Jones - 10

My Man of the Match today. Since his return to the squad, Liverpool have looked like a different animal and today he proved why Klopp is right to trust him.

Mohamed Salah - 9

A Premier League first for Salah today, with a hat-trick of assists. Shame he couldn't get a goal but another great performance by the Egyptian.

Luis Diaz - 6

Diaz was the one Liverpool player who looked off the paste today. Maddison got under his skin in the first half and he didn't really recover from it.

Cody Gakpo - 8

Gakpo should've had a goal today but his all-round performance was great and allowed Salah and Trent more space on the right-hand side.

Diogo Jota (74') - 5

James Milner (74') - 7

Fabio Carvalho (84') - N/A

Harvey Elliott (87') - N/A