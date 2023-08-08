Second-season syndrome or second-season stability: Nottingham Forest Season Preview 23/24

As the opening game of the Premier League season edges closer we take a look at what we can expect from the red side of Nottingham this season.

We have taken a look at the club's business in the summer transfer window and picked our strongest XI ahead of the season opener on Saturday against last season's title challengers Arsenal.

We have also taken a look at how they finished last season and where we expect them to finish this season in what is only their second Premier League season since 1999.

How they did last season?

Last season was a rollercoaster for Forest fans, as they battled against relegation. At one stage last season, they looked safe from relegation but they were quickly dragged back down into the scarp, after a barren run picking up only three points from 11 matches.

But the Garibaldi fought back, picking up vital wins against Brighton, Southampton and Arsenal, leaving them four points above the dropzone.

Last season Nott'm Forest were ravaged by injuries with lengthy spells on the sidelines for key players which saw them stutter after the World Cup. Steve Cooper will be hoping that his side is a bit more fortunate this season and he can have the pleasure of selecting his team from a fully fit squad.

Outgoings

After bringing in the number of players that they did last summer, there was always bound to be an exodus of fringe players. Sam Surridge departed for the USA as he completed a move to Nashville in a deal worth around £5m. While they also moved on Jack Colback and Cafu who moved to Championship sides QPR and Rotherham respectively.

Two key loanees returned to their parent clubs, Keylor Navas returned to PSG after his short loan spell, and Renan Lodi's loan was not made permanent as he has completed a move to Marseille in France.

Four players were released from the club including Jesse Lingard who brings a disappointing spell to an end. While Andre Ayew, Lyle Taylor and Adnan Kanuric were also released.

At this moment in time, Nott'm Forest have been able to keep hold of their key players, Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson, but the latter is the subject of interest from Tottenham.

New Signings

In comparison to last summer Forest have been quite quiet with only three notable incomings so far. The Reds signed 21 players last summer so it was always going to be a shock if they matched that this summer.

Chris Wood's loan move was made permanent this summer after he triggered a clause in his contract that meant his stay in the Midlands was extended. The fee was suggested to be around £15m.

Their first summer signing was the arrival of Nigerian international Ola Aina on a free transfer from Torino. The former Chelsea and Fulham full-back has been impressive in pre-season as he looks to provide competition for Neco Williams at right-back.

Their second signing of the summer was the addition of exciting winger Anthony Elanga who signed from Manchester United for a fee of £15m.

Forest also signed Matt Turner this summer to boost their goalkeeper ranks, with a deal agreed with Arsenal. The American goalkeeper joins for a fee in excess of £7m.

Manager - Steve Cooper

Cooper survived a turbulent season after the Welshman faced multiple tricky spells. The first coming at the beginning of the season after Nott'm Forest had been beaten 4-0 by East Midlands rivals Leicester City. But the board backed their manager as they offered him a new contract demonstrating their faith in the manager who got them promoted.

Cooper was again under pressure after the World Cup but after steadying the ship he managed to steer them away from relegation and secure their Premier League status and etch himself even further into Forest history.

This season he will hope is a little more plain-sailing as he bids to consolidate Forest's status as a Premier League team.

Strongest Starting XI

With just under a month until the transfer window slams shut there is still plenty of time for Forest to get deals over the line that may have an impact on their strongest XI. But as things stand this is how I expect them to line up on the opening day of the season against Arsenal.

Strongest XI - Turner; Aurier, Boly, Worrall, McKenna, Aina; Yates, Mangala; Gibbs-White, Elanga, Johnson.

3 Talking Points

Can Nott'm Forest keep hold of Brennan Johnson?

Nottingham-born Johnson was one of Forest's standout players last season as he notched eight goals and three assists in his first Premier League season. With his debut season under his belt, the Welsh international could be even better this season.

For that reason, Forest will be desperate to keep hold of him and fight off interest from Tottenham.

How far can Steve Cooper take the Garibaldi?

Ahead of the new season, Forest fans will be at loggerheads as to where they think Forest can finish this season. With the Premier League mid-table so closely contested Forest could end up anywhere from 10th down, or could they make a surprise push for European places?

Can Forest improve their abysmal away form?

The Reds were not good on the road last season only picking up one win all season away from home, and only scoring eleven goals. Their home form was vital to them securing Premier League safety and they will hope they are not relying on making the City Ground a fortress again.

However their first away game of the season is a trip to the Emirates Stadium in what is a difficult way to break the away day hoodoo.

Expected finish

Teams in and around Forest have not recruited well this summer and may see themselves dragged into a relegation battle like West Ham and Wolves, but Forest have conducted some tidy business as well as keeping hold of their key players.

I cannot see relegation being a concern for Forest this season, I think there are easily four or five teams that are in a much worse position.

That being said I cannot see them mounting a real charge up the table either, so I think they will finish well clear of the drop but hanging off the coattails of the top half.

Expected finish - 13th