Sheffield United head into new season with Premier League's worst injury record

The Blades face a mounting injury crisis as gaps appear all over the pitch. Meanwhile, relegation rivals like Wolves and Luton face significantly less injury problems.

It is well known that Sheffield United fans are pessimistic about the coming season. The sales of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge leaves the team 20 goals lighter. Even with a fully fit squad, we believe that the Blades are going to struggle to survive in the Premier League.

However; Paul Heckingottom’s squad is not fully fit. In fact, 8 recent injuries mean that Sheffield United are going into Saturday’s opener against Crystal Palace with the most injured players in the top flight, turning a light squad into a completely unprepared one. Key areas of weakness include central midfield, centre forward and right back.

Here is a look at the players whose injuries will stop them from appearing on Saturday:

John Fleck

John Fleck featured in United's preseason victory over Chesterfield. Credit: Getty Images Sport and SportImage

Although he is not considered to be in the best 11, long-time Blade John Fleck will play an important role in shadowing new signing Anis Slimane in the central midfield. He is not getting any younger but the Scotsman adds experience and consistency to an increasingly youthful dressing room.

On 26th July, Fleck limped off in a friendly against Girona FC after receiving a heavy challenge. At the time, it was suspected that the fracture the Glaswegian picked up less than 12 months ago may have received more damage. What makes this injury especially frustrating is that the injury picked up against Girona is an entirely new fracture, separate to the old one.

Recovering from having an operation on the new fracture, plus some swelling and bruising around where the old fracture was, means that a return date for Fleck is distant and uncertain.

On the issue, Paul Heckingbottom said: “The problem last time was that he played on with it. You know what Flecky is like; he played on in the game and tried to carry on with it. He didn’t want the operation but had a couple of kicks on it still, which slowed the healing down and he eventually went in for the operation weeks later.”

Adding to the problem is the fact that Sheffield United's other central midfielders also have fitness issues.

Ismaila Coulibaly

Coulibaly was integral to United's FA Cup run last season. Credit: Getty Images Sport and Richard Sellers/Allstar

Since signing for Sheffield United in 2020, Ismaila Coulibaly has only played 6 competitive games for the Blades. Only 1 of these appearances has come in the league.

The young Malian has been bombarded with injury problems throughout his time at Bramall Lane. He is currently recovering from knee swelling which has come about from a required surgery in August 2022. Just like Fleck, he could have been a good back-up option for Slimane.

Although Coulibaly is expected to return to training in mid September, having no match fitness and no Premier League experience means he will a good few months to be useful. He missed the Blades' preseason camp in Portugal, losing out on crucial playing and bonding time with his team.

Ollie Norwood

Ollie Norwood did make it to Portugal despite his head injury. Credit: Getty Images and SportImage

Another back up option for Slimane could be Ollie Norwood. He could feature off of the bench against Palace. After receiving 10 stiches to the head because of a collision with team-mate Harrison Neal in a friendly against Rotherham United, Heckingbottom is in no rush to get him out on the pitch.

Heckingbottom said: "We are not going to take any risks with anyone [for Saturday], so we will wait and see."

Jayden Bogle

Jaden Bogle has been a key squad player for United since 2020. Credit: Getty Images Sport and James Gill - Danehouse

One of 9 players left at the Club who were part of Sheffield United's last Premier League season, Jayden Bogle adds much needed top flight experience to the squad.

Like Coulibaly, he has missed out on much of United's preseason training, suffering from recurring knee swelling after going through surgery in February 2022. His return date is expected to be in early September.

What makes this absence so much worse is that Bogle is the club's only established right back, highlighting how underprepared United are going into Saturday.

Rhian Brewster

Brewster is one of three Sheffield United strikers that currently have injury problems. Credit: Getty Images, Sheffield United FC and SportImage

23-year-old Rhian Brewster was the club's record signing when he arrived from Liverpool for £23.5 million in 2020. It would be hard to argue now that that was money well spent.

In a game at the Hawthorns last October, Brewster went down with hamstring issues and has not been fully fit since. With his return date set to be in mid September, Blades' strikers who are only now coming back into full fitness like Ollie McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison will be forced to play with a higher risk of injury.

All of these injuries accentuate how few signings Sheffield United have made this summer. Staunch optimists may say that this gives Heckingbottom a chance to develop the younger players. If those younger players are forced to play against the best teams in Europe with no prior experience in the Premier League, then we can expect this to be a very long season for Sheffield United.