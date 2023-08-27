Paul Heckingbottom says Sheffield United fans "can see how hard we are working" after cruel defeat to Manchester City

Despite a late equaliser from the returning Jayden Bogle which sent Bramall Lane into raptures, Sheffield United fell victim to Manchester City's quality and persistence this afternoon.

The heartbreak of an 88th-minute winner from Rodri is made worse by the fact that United failed to pick up any points against Nottingham Forest or Crystal Palace, two teams which the Blades might be competing for survival with.

Sheffield United now sit 17th, with their next Premier League game at home against 20th-placed Everton. This is already a must win game for both teams.

There were many positives for Paul Heckingbottom's side to take from today's result though, including the performance of players who came off the bench. Oli McBurnie was brought on to free up creative players Bénie Traoré and Gustavo Hamer, while Jayden Bogle came on at the same time and went on to score.

"It's been a big ask for Bénie and William Osula. At the moment we've been asking them to do all of the leg work, all of the hold-up play and provide a goal threat at the same time and it's difficult," said Heckingbottom.

"We can now give them a bit of help and let them showcase themselves a little bit better by having that support in and around them and also allowing them to have a bigger impact from the bench as Oli did today."

On Jayden Bogle's return after missing preseason because of knee problems, Heckingbottom said: "He's been able to keep his fitness up and he is a very naturally fit lad which is great. It's been a blow missing him but now we've got him back, we've got two right-wing backs there who we know what they can both bring and it's great to have them back."

Wes Foderingham: "There's always people that have doubted me, and I've always proved them wrong"

A key part of why Sheffield United had a fighting chance today was the heroics of keeper Wes Foderingham.

The Englishman stopped Erling Haaland and Co. time and time again, leaving Manchester City frustrated for most of the game.

Doubts had been cast on whether he should be Sheffield United's first choice keeper going into this season, as he had never made a Premier League appearance before. He made a great case for himself today.

"I've had to answer critics at any level that I've played at. From when I started my career there's always people that have doubted me, and I've always proved them wrong. I'll continue to prove them wrong," said Foderingham.

"People doubt me and I'll continue to prove them wrong. That's just part and parcel of being a goalkeeper itself and part of improving as a person as well."

"You need someone to believe in you and you need opportunity," Paul Heckingbottom said on his goalkeeper.

"I've been really impressed with Wes. From the Premier League season, when I stepped up the first time I got to know Wes and work with him. I've liked what he's about. I like how he keeps goal."

"I want positivity and front foot play all over the pitch. He showed that for us when he's come in for the crosses."

"He can grow in confidence and then he can show what he can do in terms of making saves as well."

"Cameron Archer was desperate to come here"

One player who didn't make an appearance today was Cameron Archer. The England U21 international has just signed from Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The reported fee that Sheffield United paid for Archer is £18 million. Credit: Sheffield United FC and SportImage.

Being a well-rounded forward with lots of pace, he will add more attacking options in weeks to come. He was paraded on the pitch before kick-off today.

"I'm delighted to have him in," Heckingbottom said on Archer.

"He was desperate to come here. It's been tough on him over the last couple of days. It would've been great for him to be out there today. It would've been great for the rest of the players for him to be out there today, and me and the fans."

"But I think everyone can see how hard we're working. The fans were superb today. Superb all the way through. As I say we want to keep improving and adding players to it is what we're about but then the hard work is going to start when the window closes."