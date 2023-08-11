Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Paralluelo brilliance books semi-final spot for Spain

An extra time winner from Salma Paralluelo saw Spain reach the semi-final of the 2023 Women’s World Cup, with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands.

Mariona Caldentey had put Spain ahead from the penalty spot with ten minutes remaining, but Stefanie van der Gragt’s equaliser in added time took the game to extra time.

As the game opened up, Paralluelo’s brilliant solo strike was the difference, and the Spanish advance to the final four for the first time ever.

Story of the Game

Spain boss Jorge Vilde elected to make one change from the side that defeated the Swiss, as Mariona Caldentey replaced Salma Paralluelo.

Netherlands manager Andries Jonker also made one change, but his was enforced. Danielle van de Donk was ruled out through suspension, so she was replaced in the XI by Damaris Egurrola.

Spain won their last game 5-1 against Switzerland, and they continued their attacking dominance early on in this game.

Within the opening five minutes, Esther Gonzalez’s quick feet allowed her to wriggle into the box, but she could only drag her effort wide. A good chance spurned by the striker.

Minutes later, the Spanish went even closer. Mariona Caldentey’s ball found Alba Redondo in the box, but Daphne van Domselaar made a magnificent save.

The rebound fell straight to Redondo, but she could only nudge her effort onto the post.

The Dutch were under the cosh for large periods of the first half and never really had a clear effort on goal.

The closest they came was through Esmee Brugts’ cross, which evaded everyone in the box but bounced narrowly wide of the far post.

There was a real sense that the Oranje were holding on in the first half, especially when Gonzalez had the ball in the net minutes before the break, only for an offside decision to spare their blushes.

Spain had dominated the entire half, but they would have been incredibly frustrated not to have scored.

While the Netherlands would have been disappointed, the fact they had not conceded a goal in the first period would fill them with a lot of hope heading into the second half.

After doing nothing of note in the first 45 minutes, the Netherlands thought they had a golden opportunity to take the lead, after Lineth Beerensteyn was fouled in the box by Irene Paredes.

But after a VAR review, the French referee overruled her decision to give the spot kick.

The non-awarding of the penalty seemed to spring the Dutch into life. They pushed further forward and tried to break through Spain’s high line. However, their work would be undone by a moment of madness.

A cross from Paralluelo seemed to be going nowhere, but Stefanie van der Gragt elected to stretch her arm out and handle the ball.

The call was tight as she was on the edge of the box, but for a player of her ability and experience, it was a strange and costly decision.

Up stepped Caldentey and she sent van Domselaar the wrong way, as she snuck the ball into the goal off the inside of the post to put Spain one up with ten minutes to go.

With time ticking away, Jonker threw attacking players on, but half chances came and went, and it looked like Spain would head through.

The fourth official revealed there would be twelve minutes of added time at the end of the second half, and in the first minute of those twelve, van der Gragt redeemed herself.

Finding herself in an attacking position, she beat the offside trap before hitting a pinpoint strike into the far corner. It was a goal any attacker would be proud of, and we were level again.

Both teams, while trying to find a winner in the remaining eleven minutes, also didn’t want to expose themselves too much at the back, and so the game ended, and to extra time we went.

The first period of extra time was cagey, but both sides fashioned out one good chance for each other.

For the Dutch, Dominique Janssen’s cross looked destined to be poked in by Katja Snoeijs, but Ivana Andres’ acrobatic intervention prevented a certain goal.

For Spain, Jenni Hermoso’s downward header almost inched over the line, but van Domselaar dived down well to push away the danger.

The second half was far more open. Two glorious chances presented themselves to Beerensteyn, but she squandered both to the incredulity of the crowd and her fellow teammates.

Soon after, Spain would punish the Netherlands for their missed opportunities.

Paralluelo streaked away from the defence and drove into the box. She jinked and dummied her way past Aniek Nouwen, before dispatching her effort into the far corner. The teenager had put her country on the cusp of a semi-final berth.

The goal seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Netherlands, and they couldn’t drag themselves into the Spanish half enough.

Vilde’s side managed to see the game out in a professional manner, and it’s they who will face off against Japan or Sweden for a place in the World Cup final.

Player of the Match – Salma Paralluelo

She came off the bench but her impact on this game was huge.

It was her who created the opportunity for the penalty, and the way she took her chance in front of goal was astonishing.

Jenni Hermoso was also outstanding, but this game will be remembered for Paralluelo’s brilliance.