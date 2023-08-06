Netherlands 2-0 South Africa: Dutch ride South African wave to make a date with Spain

The Netherlands are through to the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup after an impressive 0-0 win over South Africa in Sydney. The Dutch will now move on to play Spain.

Story of the game:



In what was the final game in Sydney for this tournament, it was South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana who had the first shot of the game, however, her effort lacked conviction. But then the Netherlands got quickly into their rhythm and showed their dominance early doors as Esmee Brugts’ curling effort was tipped over by South African keeper Kaylin Swart.

The Netherlands scored from the resulting corner to take the lead within the first 10 minutes as incoming Manchester City midfielder Jill Roord was first to react to head home, after Lieke Martens effort was cleared off the line.

Midway through the first half, South Africa had a bit of confusion as Jermaine Seoposenwe went down injured and it was clear that she couldn't carry on but returned to the field of play on two separate occasions while the South African bench scrambled to get a substitution ready.

Meanwhile, Netherlands played on and continued to dominate play against 10 and a half players, while South Africa switched off from a throw-in, Danielle van de Donk capitalised with a quick shot, forcing Swart into a fine save with her legs.

South Africa had their moments in the first half as Kgatlana was proving to be a handful, as she forced Daphne van Domselaar to tip her effort behind at her near post.

South Africa were finishing the half the strongest and it was clear that, if there was going to be a South African goal, it was going to come from Kgatlana as she again went one on one van Domselaar. However it was the new Aston Villa signing who made a good save.

South Africa swiftly launched a counter attack from a Dutch corner catching the Netherlands off guard, with Swart kicking the ball upfield towards Kgatlana who was denied again by van Domselaar who has kept the Netherlands ahead in this first half with six saves.

Into the Second Half:

The second half got underway and it was more of the same from the Netherlands, and the Dutch thought they had scored a second goal as Victoria Pelova played the ball across to Martens, who turned her marker and fired her shot into the back of the net. But after a VAR check, Pelova was ruled to be offside and the goal was chalked off.

With half an hour to play the Dutch looked comfortable, but with the lead only being one goal you couldn't rule South Africa out. Especially with the threat of Kgatlana down the left who caused the Dutch so many problems in the first half.

The Dutch did double their lead in the 68th minute, and it came at the expense of a howler from Kaylin Swart as she failed to gather Lineth Beerensteyn's shot from the edge of the area. Which seemed to be straight at the South African but the ball squeezed out of her arm and into the goal, it was heartbreaking to watch as Swart was having a great game and made a string of good saves to keep South Africa in it.

South Africa was down but not out and put together their best attack of the half, as Linda Motlhalo's low from the edge of the area which van Domselaar tipped wide.

Beerensteyn thought she had bagged her second of the game with 10 minutes to go, as she sprinted clear and rounded Swart to stick the ball home. Only for the offside flag to then go up.

The Netherlands were still looking for a third to seal this game.

as Beerensteyn pulled it back to Jill Roord, however, Roord was off target from 18 yards.

In stoppage time Kgatlana yet again tested van Domselaar as she saved the ball with her face. Van Domselaar was excellent in goal for the Netherlands today. And that was it Netherlands win two-nil in Sydney.

For South Africa, it is the end of the road, but for Banyana Banyana they can travel home with a great sense of pride in what they have achieved. For the first time in their history, South Africa made it out of the group stages at a FIFA Women's World Cup. And if it was for a stellar performance from Daphne van Domselaar on another day they might have got a result here because although South Africa lost 2-0, they certainly gave the Dutch a good game of it. And can leave Australia with their heads held high.

The Netherlands will now go and play Spain in the quarter-finals and will have to do it without Danielle van de Donk as her high foot tackle on a South African defender saw her get booked, She was carrying a yellow card into this game, and so will be suspended for the Spain match.

Player of the game: Daphne van Domselaar

With a string of fine saves that really kept her side in it, Daphne van Domselaar gets the player of the match. Her battle today with Banyana Banyana captain Thembi Kgatlana showed why she is another top goalkeeper heading to the WSL. Aston Villa fans will be happy with their new signing if she consistently plays like this throughout the new season. She kept the Dutch in it today and for me was the reason they stayed in the lead.