Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Spoils shared as debutant Disasi cancels out Diaz opener

Debutant Axel Disasi's equaliser meant that the points were shared as Liverpool held Chelsea to a 1-1 draw, amid a battle to secure the signature of Moises Caicedo.

Both sides were fielding summer recruits as they looked to right the wrongs of underwhelming seasons last time out. But all the talk before kick-off was the transfer tussle between Liverpool and Chelsea over Brighton midfielder Caicedo.

It was Liverpool who started far the better side as Chelsea looked overwhelmed by the attacking talent of Liverpool's frontline. Luis Diaz hammered home their early pressure as he converted Mohamed Salah's sublime assist.

But the West London side came back into the game and were level as summer signing Disasi dragged in an equaliser before half-time.

The second half failed to match the electric pace of the first half and became disjointed with Chelsea trying to break down a resilient Liverpool resolve.

Story of the Match

Mauricio Pochettino marked his return to a Premier League dugout by handing Premier League debuts to three of his six summer signings. Disasi lined up in a back three with Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill who is handed his Chelsea debut. While new goalkeeper Robert Sanchez starts in net and exciting striker Nicolas Jackson leads the line.

Jurgen Klopp also had the pleasure of blooding two of his new summer signings as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboszlai were included in the midfield. The German manager went attack-heavy with the inclusion of four attackers, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Salah, and Cody Gakpo lining up across the front line.

Liverpool started the brighter, as Szoboszlai looked to print his name on the Premier League early on. The Hungarian international skipped past the Chelsea challenges but Diogo Jota snatched it off him and his effort was harmlessly wide.

Salah almost had his annual opening Premier League weekend goal as he crashed the top of the bar. The chance came as Gakpo found himself in a pocket of space on the edge of the box, he looked for Salah, but the pass was behind the Egyptian. But the winger managed to swivel and guide a shot onto the bar.

Liverpool had their reward for a positive start. The move started with the goalkeeper Alisson, the Reds then cut through the Chelsea midfield as Mac Allister found Salah. The Egyptian then swept a pass across the pitch to Diaz, who had peeled off the back of Reece James, and at full stretch poked it past Sanchez.

Chelsea looked for a response through Jackson who dragged an effort wide of the post after he drifted into the box evading the tackle of the Liverpool backline.

Liverpool thought they had their second of the match after Salah raced through on goal and dinked over the goalkeeper. But on second look the winger goes marginally early and the Salah's first goal of the season was chalked off.

Chelsea began to click into gear and found their equaliser through the most unlikely source as Disasi latched on and converted Ben Chilwell's header.

The Blues thought they had completed a quickfire turnaround as Chilwell floated in behind the Liverpool defence before coolly taking it around Alisson and tucking it into an empty net. But VAR checked it and decided that, like Salah earlier in the half, Chilwell had drifted offside.

Chelsea had their tails up and could smell Liverpool blood. Chelsea captain Reece James completed a neat pass and move down the right and fired a cross into Jackson who found a yard of room but he could not keep his shot down.

After the early onslaught from Liverpool the home side grew back into the half and were the side disappointed to hear the half-time whistle.

Second Half

A charged Liverpool came closest in the early second half proceedings as Virgil Van Dijk lined up a long-range effort which curled narrowly over the bar.

But it was Chelsea who again regained control of the game as they looked to find their first home win since March.

Chelsea controlled large spells of the game as substitues disrupted the tempo of the second half. Chelsea continued to frustrate a Liverpool side who had lost all sorts of attacking intent. It all culminated in Salah leaving the field in bitter fashion as he was replaced by youngster Ben Doak.

Liverpool looked to finish the game the better and were almost gifted a winner. New signing Sanchez's pass out from the back was poor and was straight to his former Brighton teammate Mac Allister, but the World Cup winner fired the ball into Darwin and the Uruguayan couldn't take it under his spell.

Klopp's side almost had the winer as Nunez looked to bend it into the far corner but substitute and summer signing Lesley Uguchukwu shuffled across to get an important block in.

From the resulting corner Chelsea countered with pace looking to exploit Liverpool's defensive frailties. The attack was spear-headed by Jackson who charged through the Chelsea midfield and he fed Mykhalo Mudryk who rounded Alisson, but the Ukrainian took it too wide to finish himself. Instead, he looked for substitute Ian Maatsen but the former Burnley loanee could not produce a finish.

Player of the Match - Ben Chilwell

In that Chelsea set-up the England international almost plays as a left-winger with Colwill filling in at left-back when Chilwell adventures forward.

He was the creator of Chelsea's equaliser and almost had a goal himself minutes later as he took on the composure of a number nine with years of experience to round the experienced Alisson.