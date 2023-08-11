Burnley 0-3 Man City: Haaland hits a brace to kickstart title defence

The opening game of the 2023/24 season proved an exciting encounter, as the reigning Premier League champions defeated newly-promoted Burnley 3-0, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Rodri.

It was a nightmare start for home side as Haaland began the game in clinical fashion, volleying home with less than four minutes on the clock.

Despite some promising Burnley moments, the Norweigan added a second to his tally ten minutes before half-time, as he lashed the ball into the top corner off the underside of the crossbar.

After the half-time break, the Blues began to really take control of the game. Fifteen minutes from time, Rodri capped off an impressive individual performance with a close range finish.

The game concluded as disappointingly as it started for the Clarets, as substitute Anass Zaroury was sent off in the 94th minute after a high tackle from behind on Kyle Walker.

Story of the match

Vincent Kompany handed out 5 debuts as James Trafford, Dara O'Shea, Sander Berge, Zeki Amdouni and 18 year-old Luca Koleosho all started. Fan favourite Manuel Benson, who scored in all four of The Clarets final Championship games, was named on the bench. Connor Roberts was the only player remaining from Burnley's previous Premier League stint.

Pep Guardiola made an opposing call to Kompany, as all eleven of his starting lineup were treble winners last season. However, there were five changes from their Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last week. Stefan Ortega, Mateo Kovacic and Jack Grealish dropped to the bench, whilst Ruben Dias and John Stones missed out through injury.

£77.6m new boy Josko Gvardiol was also named amongst the substitutes. Last season's Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland led the City attack once more, hoping to continue where he left off in his record-breaking debut season.

Burnley began the game energetically, pressing the away side high up the pitch in a new-look 5-4-1 formation.

However, their efforts were undone after just four minutes following a City corner. After initially taking it short, Kevin De Bruyne delivered a looping cross towards the back post which Rodri scrambled to head back across goal. The prolific Haaland was lurking 6 yards out and volleyed past Trafford with his first touch of the game to give the Manchester side an early lead.

Just minutes later, City threatened again. Kevin De Bruyne found room 25 yards out, but struck comfortably over Trafford's bar.

Despite the early goal, Clarets' heads did not drop. Their high press caused problems, and having won the ball back deep in the opposition half, Zeki Amdouni drove into the penalty area. Following a nudge from Manuel Akanji he went down, although the referee said no penalty.

De Bruyne sprung back into life on the eleventh minute mark, whipping a superb left-footed cross to the back post where both Haaland and Bernardo Silva were waiting. The Norwegian threw himself at the ball, but his unorthodox effort flew over the bar.

There were chances too for the home side, as efforts from Koleosho and Amdouni looked to threaten the away sides goal.

Shortly after, Guardiola's men suffered an injury blow as De Bruyne was forced off and replaced by former Chelsea midfielder Kovacic.

Embed from Getty Images The Clarets sensed opportunity and twice won the ball around the edge of the away sides penalty area. Amdouni's surge towards goal was stopped by Rodri at the eleventh hour, and Lyle Foster's curling effort was just wide of Ederson's left hand post.

Haaland adds a second

On the 35th minute mark, City's number nine showed his quality once more. England full-back Kyle Walker's low delivery was collected by Julian Alvarez, who set perfectly for Haaland to whip into the top left corner for his second of the game.

The second half commenced at a much slower tempo than the first, as City became more comfortable in possession amid a slight drop off in the Burnley press.

Chances were few and far between in the next 25 minutes, as Rodri's effort was blocked and Phil Foden's cross was just out of Haaland's reach.

With fifteen minutes to go, Burnley made an attacking change. Manuel Benson replaced Jordan Beyer, reverting the Clarets to a four-at-the- back.

Moments later, Guardiola's men had their third. After Haaland was fouled, Foden's delivery caused carnage in the Burnley six-yard box. The ball then fell to the unmarked Rodri, who thumped home from 5 yards to put the game beyond all doubt.

There would be no hat-trick for Haaland this time, as he was replaced with ten minutes to go, in a change that handed Josko Gvardiol his debut. Five minutes from time, Alvarez almost added a fourth for City, but his effort was well-stopped by Trafford.

In additional time, Burnley's night went from bad to worse. Substitute Anass Zaroury lunged in late on Kyle Walker, and despite an initial yellow card, VAR intervened and Zaroury was consequently sent off.

Player of the match - Rodri

The Spaniard proved crucial to Guardiola's side once more in both defence and attack. Having completed more passes than any player, he defended astutely and found himself in the right place at the right time to score City's third.

Despite the result, Burnley will feel somewhat optimistic. During the first half they certainly caused the citizens problems with their pressing, and they may well be an exciting team to watch throughout the season.

City will be pleased to kick the season off with three points, and Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals. The title defence is underway.