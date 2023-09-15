Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says no footballer has 'perfect life' amid Richarlison's struggles

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said that whilst all footballers have their struggles, Spurs will try and support Richarlison during his mental health battle.

The Australian boss suggested that many footballers fall victim to expecting their lives to be perfect as a result of the lifestyle they lead.

He also gave an update on the team to face Sheffield United on Saturday, being recognised with the Premier League Manager of the Month award, and Tottenham's transfer window.

On the team news

Postecoglou confirmed that apart from Rodrigo Bentancur's long term injury, and Giovani Lo Celso, who is recovering from a knock, everyone will be fit to face Sheffield United.

That will come as a relief to the Australian boss, after there were concerns that Heung-Min Son may have been injured whilst he was away on international duty.

"Everyone's back, we had everyone back yesterday and we had a afternoon session which was more of a recovery session for everyone.

"Today we had a session and everyone was good, no issues, and they all got through training ok, but we'll see how they recover from that, but at this point in time they came through it unscathed and available."

On winning awards

Postecoglou was given the Premier League's Manager of the Month award for August in his first month in the league, as well as a nomination for FIFA Best Men's Coach, to crown a successful last year for the Australian.

He said that he was proud of his coaching staff, and also delighted to see Celtic recognised by FIFA, after winning the treble last term.

"You have to take great pride, but also understand that in all those things I'm just the front man, with the Manager of the Month we've obviously had a really promising start to the season after a challenging pre-season.

"That's because I've got great staff, and the players have all sort of embraced the challenge of us beginning this season in a promising fashion, and it's a credit to everyone the way they've tackled that.

"I'm the front man for that, but I think it's an indication of us as a club that we've handled a pretty challenging start fairly well, which is great.

"For the FIFA nomination, I was obviously fairly humbled, but again it's recognition for a great group of people that I work with, staff and players, and everyone involved at Celtic, and the fans.

"It's great recognition for that club, it's a great club, and sometimes its achievements are diminished because people look down on the league, but we won a treble, which we did last year in the best possible manner.

"We won the league and beat Rangers in the both the cups, it wasn't easy by any stretch, so I just think it's great recognition for that football club."

On Spurs' transfer window

Postcoglou said that he as happy with the foundations that had been laid by his side in the transfer window.

The former Celtic boss also admitted that late departures Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Davinson Sanchez allowed Hugo Lloris to be registered in Tottenham's Premier League squad.

"I am [happy] because obviously the first thing you look at is have the guys that we’ve brought in are they making a contribution?

"It’s fair to say that apart from Brennan [Johnson] who we obviously brought in fairly late, and young Alejo Veliz who had his first training session with us yesterday, the rest have been really significant contributors for us and that’s the main thing you’re looking for.

“There has been quite significant turnover, a lot of players moved out in the end.

"I reckon that’s about the maximum you can do in one window without it being really disruptive, particularly with a new manager coming in and new staff.

“There’s so many new dynamics that I always felt this window was about making that first step to improving the squad.

"I think so far they’ve been positive steps, but it was never going to all get done in the first window and I never expected it to.

“We’ve still got some work to do to create a squad and an environment where we can be challenging for things, but I think overall, with everything that happened with the ins and outs, we’re in a pretty good space.”

On Richarlison

It has been a tough season for Richarlison, who was spotted in tears on the bench for Brazil over the recent international break.

Amid a tough run for the 26-year-old, Postecoglou said the striker will have access to all the help he needs from Tottenham.

"I think with all the players, they all get whatever help or assistance they require here, it doesn’t always happen in the public eye.

“Most of it is done in-house, but we provide all the support and whatever the players may need sometimes they seek help, other times we offer the help.

“So whatever Richy needs, we’ll help him get to the space where he wants to, so from our perspective, he’s put it out there because he was quite emotional after a game, and that’s fine, we’ll give him the support he needs, but we do that with all the players, I think most professional clubs do.

“My role within that is to make sure that whatever each player needs, and sometimes it’s basic things like help with nutrition or relocating or whatever it may be, that the services are here and the help is here to get the players to the place they want to.

“What I will say is that no one has a perfect life, you know?

"We look at footballers and they do things well and they've got all the money they need and we think that’s the perfect life, but that doesn’t make you immune from life itself.

“I’m sure that every player in our dressing room is dealing with something, and I think sometimes players fall into the trap of thinking their lives should be perfect, because of the position they’re in, but that’s not how life works.

“What you do and all those kinds of things do make you immune from what life throws at you, there’s always going to be something in your life that is not where you need it to be.

"It’s about keeping perspective and balance.

“There are probably parents and people this morning who have had a few rough days, but they still have to front up to work, and not lose their job, because that’s part of life.

"That’s the advice I give to all the players, to try and keep the balance, because you’re always going to have something in your life that’s probably not where you want it to be.”

On mental health in football

With that in mind, the 58-year-old was asked whether he felt that mental health is properly considered in football, or whether a stigma remains around it.

He said that often players expect their lives to be perfect, and therefore when things are not going their way, problems are too often ignored rather than dealt with.

“I think we do understand it, it’s just that often we ignore it.

“Who in their life doesn’t have something stressful?

"I’ve lived 58 years now and there’s never been a time in my life where everything was perfect.

“I lost my father three years ago and he should’ve been here for the journey, so I have to deal with that.

“For everyone in this room at the moment, one part of your life can be flying but there will be something it could be a family member it could be a financial issue, there’s always something, and football is not immune to that.

“I think sometimes footballers fall into the trap of thinking they are [immune to mental health issues], and they’re not.

"Just because you have money or you’re really good at something, life will always find a way of keeping the balance and there’ll be stuff in there that will be stressful and upsetting and you have to deal with that.

“I don’t think anyone doesn’t understand the struggles, I just think they choose to ignore it.”