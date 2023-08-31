Burnley vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Burnley and Tottenham had opposite fortunes during the midweek Carabao Cup ties, but with that aside, the hosts will be looking to pick up their first three points of the season at home on Saturday.

Ange Postecoglou made nine changes in total as Tottenham were knocked out of their first cup competition of the season, suffering a disappointing defeat on penalties to Fulham in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Burnley picked up their first win of the season to progress through to the next round of the cup, defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0 as Zeki Amdouni scored in injury time to give Vincent Kompany's side a much-needed lift.

In the league Spurs have got off to an excellent start and look rejuvenated under Postecoglou. They have picked up seven points from their opening three matches, including victories over Manchester United and Bournemouth, while playing an exciting brand of football - scoring twice in each match so far. The north London club will be looking to continue their unbeaten start on Saturday afternoon.

Burnley have struggled upon their return to the top-flight, following promotion last season, losing to Manchester City and Aston Villa so far. Vincent Kompany's side will be playing their third league match in a row at home after their match away to Luton Town was postponed due to work on Kenilworth Road.

The Clarets are still without Anass Zaroury, who is suspended following his red card against Manchester City for a tackle on Kyle Walker.

Darko Churlinov (unknown) and Michael Obafemi (hamstring) are longer-term absentees and are unavailable.

Jordan Beyer is another absentee as he recovers from a thigh problem and is expected to return after the international break.

Spurs have no fresh injury concerns from last weekend or midweek, having rested a number of key players in the defeat to Fulham.

The Lilywhites do have a number of long-term absentees with Rodrigo Bentancur (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) and Bryan Gil (groin) all out with serious injuries.

Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Tanguy Ndombele are all yet to make a matchday squad this season and look unlikely to be involved again after failing to secure moves away before the transfer deadline.

Likely Lineups

Trafford; Roberts, Al Dakhil, O'Shea, Delcroix; Koleosho, Berge, Cullen, Benson; Foster, Andouni.

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison; Son, Richarlison, Kulusevski.

Key Players

The striker was brought in from Basel in the summer window for £15.6 million and opened his Burnley account in midweek with the late winner against Forest to progress in the cup.

The Swiss forward scored 12 goals in 32 Super League games last season and seven goals in just 11 Europa Conference League matches.

The Clarets have struggled to find the back of the net so far this season and it is important for them that Amdouni finds form quickly so they can start climbing the table.

The young striker has a real goal threat, but is also excellent at finding his teammates in dangerous positions and he is good at holding the ball up, so he should provide chances for not only himself, but for others, too.

The former Leicester City midfielder has made an excellent start to his Spurs career, notching two assists and his first goal for the club against Bournemouth last time out.

Maddison, alongside Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr has transformed Tottenham's midfield from last season and they look a lot more dangerous so far during this campaign.

Not only is Spurs' number ten a threat around the box, he has been picking the ball up from deep and driving the ball forward to great affect.

With some of the transfer fees this summer, Maddison looks a bargain at £45 million.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Turf Moor, Burnley.

The Clarets only suffered one defeat at home throughout last season, but have lost two matches at Turf Moor this campaign.

What time is kick-off?

The game will start at 3pm BST on Saturday, September 2nd.

How can I watch?

This fixture will not be broadcasted in the United Kingdom.