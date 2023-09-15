Steve Cooper 'not sure' whether Anthony Elanga and Serge Aurier will be fit for Burnley

Steve Cooper sat down with the press ahead of their Monday night clash with Burnley. Nottingham Forest will be hoping to right the wrongs of their Carabao Cup defeat earlier in the season.

The Reds have had a very strong start to this season which culminated with an impressive 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge before the international break.

Cooper's side have won two of their opening five games this season which leaves them sat in the top half of the table. But the Welshman will target Monday night's game as an opportunity to move themselves up the table.

On team news

Steve Cooper confirmed that he was unsure whether Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga would be fit to take on Burnley on Monday after picking up injuries in the away trip to London.

“Danilo picked up an injury at Chelsea, which he is still suffering. It's a little bit inconclusive on how long he'll be out for, but he isn't training at the moment," said Cooper.

"Anthony [Elanga] came back from Sweden early with a hamstring injury and Serge [Aurier] walked off at Stamford Bridge too, so some players are being managed through some injuries. Hopefully, we get them back as soon as possible.

"[On if they will be fit for Burnley] We're not sure at the moment as there's still a few days to go until we play. We can't really rule anyone in or out, so we will see."

On Brennan Johnson's departure

Academy product Brennan Johnson left Nott'm Forest on deadline day before the international break. The winger's attacking contributions will be missed at the City Ground, but Cooper spoke on the impact his departure has and will have on the club.

"Naturally it is sad to see him go because the type of boy and player he is. I have been here two years and he has been integral. But also being resigned to the fact that he was going you wish him well," Cooper said.

"I think the club should be very proud of how they have helped him move on, and the impact that he has had. He will stay in alot of supporters memories forever. He has that to hold on to, He is obviously a Nottingham boy and he is Nottingham through and through."

"We are sad to see him go, but we wish him well. I believe he will continue to progress and get to the very top."

On Vincent Kompany's Burnley

Vincent Kompany's Burnley travel to the East Midlands for the second time this season after their clash in Carabao Cup, which saw the Belgian's side through into the Carabao Cup third round.

Burnley have had a difficult start to the season having lost all three of their games against Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Tottenham.

"I have only met him a few times. He has obviously done a great job at Burnley. I have a lot of respect for a manager that can guide a team out of the Championship we know how difficult that is.

"I think that any manager in the Premier League have a way of playing. Vincent will be no different. We respect the job that he is doing and look forward to going up against him on Monday. But we are focussed on what we do and focus on ourselves. It has been a couple of weeks since we played so really looking forward to going again," Cooper said.

On Harry Toffolo's ban

Harry Toffolo received a suspended five-month ban this week after he was found guilty of 375 betting breaches. Since joining Forest from Huddersfield last summer Toffolo has only made 22 appearances in a Forest shirt.

"We have had daily discussions. Whatever the situation with Harry we were always going to have his back. The situation that it is business asusual from a coaching point of view. He trains and is available for games. We like Harry he is a very popular squad member and he shows a great commitment to his work," Cooper said.