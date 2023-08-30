Brentford vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

After an unbeaten start to the season, Brentford come into this game against AFC Bournemouth full of confidence and looking to extend their good run of form.

Following victories over Fulham and Newport (in the Carabao Cup), and draws against Tottenham and Crystal Palace, the Bees will be hoping to get their first home win of the season against a Bournemouth side, who are winless in the league.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last five games at the Gtech Community Stadium, and Bournemouth have lost both their matches at the ground, so it is expected to be a very difficult fixture for the visitors.

Following the appointment of Andoni Iraola in June, Bournemouth have had a slow start to the season, picking up just one point from their opening three league games. The opening day draw at home to West Ham is the Cherries solitary point so far this campaign, with defeats to Liverpool and Tottenham coming after. Although a 3-2 victory away at Swansea in the Carabao Cup in their last game, may provide the south coast side with some much-needed confidence.

Team News

Brentford

The Bees come into this game with little concern with regards to injuries. Josh Dasilva is the only player expected to be ruled out, as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Forward Ivan Toney is also ineligible as he serves a 8-month ban from all football following a series of breaches of FA gambling rules.

Centre-back Ben Mee should be available, after he missed the first three games of the season with a calf problem.

With just Dasilva and Toney out, it will be a near full-strength squad for Thomas Frank to pick from for this weekend's game.

Bournemouth

It is rather the opposite story for Bournemouth, with at least seven players due to be sidelined for this game. New signings Alex Scott and Tyler Adams are ruled out, as well as Dango Ouattara, Marcus Tavernier, Emiliano Marcondes, Adam Smith and Ryan Fredericks.

Manager Iraola said "it's going to be tough" to have any of his injured players back fit for the game, but he hopes to have some of them "recovered" after the international break.

Alex Scott is ruled out of this game through injury. (Robin Jones-AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images)

Likely Line-ups

Brentford

Flekken; Hickey, Collins, Pinnock, Henry; Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Schade, Wissa, Mbuemo.

Bournemouth

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Kerkez; Cook, Billing, Traore; Kluivert, Semenyo, Solanke.

Key Players

Brentford - Bryan Mbuemo

In the absence of star man Ivan Toney, the Bees will look towards Cameroonian forward Bryan Mbuemo to provide their attacking threat. With this expectation on his shoulders, Mbeumo has started the season very well, with three goals in the opening three games, following his nine goals and eight assists last campaign.

He is a vital part of Brentford's attacking play, coming in off the right-hand side onto his dangerous left foot, looking to create a chance for himself or a teammate.

If he continues his great start to the season, there's no doubt that he can provide the difference between the sides.

AFC Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

This season Bournemouth have scored two goals in the league, and Dominic Solanke has had a part to play in both, scoring the first (at home to West Ham), and setting up the second (away to Liverpool). He is the spearhead of the Cherries attack, and they will look to him to provide their goal threat.

Despite his goalscoring record in the Premier League being fairly poor (11 goals in 99 games), Solanke is so important to how Bournemouth play, leading the line by utilising his pace and strength to get the better of defenders and looking to bring teammates into play with clever passes.

If Bournemouth are to pull off a surprise result here, Solanke will be vital in his side doing that.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Brentford's home ground, The Gtech Community Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture will kick off at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Where can I watch?

Viewers in the UK will be unable to watch this game live due to the 3PM blackout rule, but both teams, as well as Sky Sports will upload highlights of the game shortly after it has finished.