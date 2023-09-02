Nottingham Forest's transfer window roundup

Andrey Santos of Nottingham Forest in action during the Carabao Cup 2nd Round match between Nottingham Forest and Burnley at the City Ground, Nottingham on Tuesday 29th August 2023. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As the window slams shut on what has been one of the more chaotic transfer windows in recent memory, the ever-ambitious Nottingham Forest have once again made their impressionable mark upon the world of signings with a 14-strong host of acquisitions, as the Reds look to build from their Premier League survival last season.

With 27 departures and 14 new men joining in on the fun at the madhouse that is the City Ground, I've rounded up all of the comings and goings for Steve Coopers side from over the last few months.

Outgoings:

You might want to buckle in for this one. No fewer than 27 men departed Nottingham Forest this season, be it on free transfers, contract expiries, or from loans or sales, the exit door at the club notorious last season for their frivulous spending has never been wider open.

Upon the ending of the 22/23 season, the club waved goodbye to a number of expiring contracts, namely Andre Ayew, a winter signing from free agency who at time of writing remains there. Joining him was Lyle Taylor who ended a rather unsuccessful three years at the club, as well as the polarising figure that is Jesse Lingard, as well as young goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric.

A wealth of options for the loan market was Nottingham Forest in this window, as Josh Bowler (pictured scoring on his Cardiff debut) headed back into the Championship with Cardiff City where he was joined later by centre-back Jonathan Panzo. Also heading temporarily to the second division on loan would be midfielder Lewis O'Brien to Middlesbrough, who's time at the club remains one with few chances, and striker Hwang Ui-Jo who links up with Norwich City.

Permanent arrivals in the Championship followed from Forest, as fav-favourite duo Steve Cook and Jack Colback both headed to Gareth Ainsworth's struggling QPR side in a move that tugged on the heartstrings, as well as fellow promotion hero Cafu, who moved up to Yorkshire along with Rotherham United. Jordan Smith also ended his 22-year association with Nottingham Forest as he was picked up in League Two by Stockport County.

Sister club Olympiakos picked up two loans from their East Midlands affiliate, as Gustavo Scarpa and Omar Richards (who, yes, is real) both made the switch to Greece for the season. Foreign loans also followed for Loic Mbe Soh by way of Almere City in the Netherlands, and Richie Laryea, who heads back to the MLS with Vancouver Whitecaps.

Fear not, sales were made too. The ghost of Nottingham in Mo Drager finally stopped haunting the stadium and moved to Basel, whilst Braian Ojeda and Sam Surridge too made the switch to America with Real Salt Lake and Nashville, respectively.

And finally and most heartbreakingly, the perrenial wonderkid that is Brennan Johnson brought an end to his magical time at The City Ground with a £47.5m move to Tottenham. I can't elaborate on that, or else I will cry.

Incomings:

In unusual fashion, if the last few seasons have been anything to go off of, the starting section of the window was a quiet one for Forest. By the time they had announced their first signing of the window, they had reached the point where in the last summer window they had announced 5.

Regardless, a clear-out job was on the cards before new recruits could arrive at The City Ground, and once that had been dealt with a new goalkeeper was the top priority for Steve Cooper, with loanee's Keylor Navas and Dean Henderson heading back to their parent clubs and a move for the latter never materialising thanks to Manchester United's standard stubbornness when selling to Forest.

A new keeper did land in the end to kick-off the incomings, with American Arsenal stopper Matt Turner heading through the door first. Well, technically third, I guess, with a contract extension signed for the out-of-contract Serge Aurier and the permanent arrival of loan-to-buy striker Chris Wood being finalised first.

Two more signings followed suit, with the £15m arrival of Manchester United winger Anthony Elang- wait, they sold us someone without messing us around all window first? Bizarre. Joining him was Ola Aina, with the Chelsea academy product joining on a free transfer after his release from Torino.

A very notable name was the next one to arrive, with a man who completed the small feat of scoring a World Cup winning penalty landing at the City Ground in the name of Gonzalo Montiel, who signed from Sevilla.

The action took a pause as Forest's season got underway, with respectable losses away from home against Arsenal and Manchester United and a late win over Sheffield United circling a disappointing League Cup exit at home to Burnley.

Reinforcements arrived in bulk towards the back-end of the window, with Chelsea wonderkid Andrey Santos arriving at The City ground on loan from The Blues in time to play in the Burnley game, with a performance that showed a few impressive glimpses of the quality and potential he can offer.

The last two days of the window were seriously impressive for Forest, as they brought in no fewer than seven signings in the dwindling moments of the window. First on the menu was talented Brazilian centre-back Murillo, who joined from Corinthians in his native country. Soon after, Nuno Tavares arrived on a season-long loan deal from Arsenal.

More offcuts from England's elite came later in the day, with the bargain signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi for just a hair over £5m was confirmed a few hours later. He was then followed inside by Argentine midfielder Nicolas Dominguez from Bologna, with the divisive figure of Remo Freuler departing there as part of the deal.

Fans were kept on their toes all day long, and the fun didn't stop there as Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos was announced a few hours later, providing an interesting battle for the number one spot between the City Ground sticks with Turner.

Closely tracked as the club's top target all window long, the links to PSV man Ibrahim Sangare seemed far too good to be true when they first came about. But, one deadline day "here we go" later, the Ivorian was announced as one of the most exciting signings in the league, making the most of the Brennan Johnson money from Tottenham.

The marquee signing may have come through the door, but the action refused to pause as the surprise signing of Andrew Omobamidele from Norwich City came through as the clock struck 12 to the tune of £11m.

Eventually, Forest fans were allowed to go to bed and the media team could finally clock out following the announcement of Liverpool hero Divock Origi, who joined up at The City Ground on an initial loan with a non-mandatory option to buy upon the deals ending.

So, what seemed to be a remarkably quiet window from Nottingham Forest, starting with severe doubts over what the season was to bring them ended up being everything that was expected and more. With international and European heritage arriving through those famous old doors in Nottingham, optimism through the red faction of the city has never been higher. What a club.

