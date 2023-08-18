Nottingham Forest 2-1 Sheffield United: Forest blunt the Blades after Wood winner

A late Chris Wood winner helped Nottingham Forest to their first points of the season as they beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Both teams came into the game looking for their first points of the new campaign after the two sides both suffered defeats on the opening weekend.

New signing Gustavo Hamer came into the Blades XI this evening alongside Vini Souza, sending Chris Basham to the bench and George Baldock out of the matchday squad.

Forest also made two changes to their side as Taiwo Awoniyi and Neco Williams came into the starting line-up, with Ryan Yates dropped to the bench and Ola Aina replaced due to a minor knock.

The spotlight before kick-off was on Morgan Gibbs-White, as his missed penalty two-years ago for Sheffield United sent Forest into the play-off final, which they were victorious in.

Story of the Match

Forest started the game seemed to have a 12th man with the atmosphere of The City Ground, and sure enough, after 3 minutes, they had the opener.

Brennan Johnson showed his pace, latching onto a long ball down the right-hand side, smartly laying the ball off to Serge Aurier, who's cross found the head of Awoniyi to make it a dream start for the reds.

After taking an early lead, Forest kept the momentum with Gibbs-White having a tame effort on goal in the 14th minute, which was easily met by Wes Foderingham.

In the 27th minute, Forest had an appeal for a penalty, but replays showed that Anel Ahmedhodzic managed to get the ball off of Awoniyi, and the challenge was outside of the penalty area anyway.

After a rare short spell with the ball for Sheffield United, the ball fell nicely to Souza on the edge of the Forest box who tried to whip one into the far-right corner, but new signing Matt Turner claimed the shot confidently.

The first booking of the game came after Willy Boly made a needless challenge on Benie Traore after 36 minutes in the middle of the park.

Sheffield United started to grow into the game with some smart link up play between Max Lowe and Traore down the left flank, leading to a chain of corners for the Blades.

Gibbs-White showed the quality he possesses after skilfully getting past a couple of Sheffield United midfielders and opening up space for a shot, which he blazed over the bar from 25-yards out.

The first half came to an end with Oliver Norwood going into the book after making a plea to the referee, and the Blades seeming to have the upper hand going into the break.

Second Half

The visitors picked up where they left off at the restart after a second corner found its way out to the new signing Hamer, who took one touch and struck the ball beautifully into the corner after just two minutes.

The Forest defence started to open up after the equaliser with Scott McKenna being easily dispossessed by Souza, but he struck wide.

Awoniyi had the ball in the net again after a slick Forest move, but the chip over Foderingham was shortly followed by the offside flag.

Forest had another penalty claim as the Sheffield United substitute Yasser Larouci bundled into Aurier, but Peter Banks waved it away, and so did VAR.

Sheffield United were handed a huge chance after more confusion between the Forest centre-halves, but Turner was there with an excellent stop to deny Traore from a one-on-one.

Forest continued to push late on into the second half after a convincing passage of play, and they got the breakthrough. Aurier delivered another great cross and it was met by a cool, steering header by the substitute, Chris Wood.

Player of the Match - Serge Aurier

The former Spurs fullback had a vital role in tonight's game, playing in a more advanced role with Joe Worrall covering for the defender.

Aurier had an electric influence on the game, topping it off with creating both of the goals for the home side with two excellent crosses, which were both met by fantastic headers.