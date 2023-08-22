Women’s World Cup Tournament Review: Republic of Ireland

Dublin , Ireland - 3 August 2023; The Republic of Ireland squad Women's World Cup Squad at their homecoming event in Dublin. (Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Position: Group Stage

Results: Australia 1-0 Ireland, Canada 2-1 Ireland, Ireland 0-0 Nigeria

Goal scorer: Katie McCabe

"Soldiers are we, whose lives are pledged to Ireland. Some have come from a land beyond the wave"

The 23 players who boarded the plane to Australia encompass the first few lines of their national anthem. Players from different continents whose close roots lie in Ireland, committing to the county and persevering to finally qualify for their first major tournament.

The dream; the sound of Amhrán na bhFiann being bellowed out by the 23 strong Irish Women's Football team on the world stage. The reality far surpassing that, the National Anthem sung by not only the players, but a large group of passionate Irish fans, head to toe in green at a Women's World Cup on the other side of the world.

Tournament Story & Build-Up

After a damp send off at Tallaght Stadium against France, Ireland quickly made headlines in Australia. Pieces of information were drip fed into the media about Ireland’s warm-up game against Colombia being called off after 20 minutes.

The rumours were in fact true and the dangerous level of physicality in the game led to the match being abandoned by officials. The other piece of concerning news from the Irish camp was that 29-year-old Denise O’Sullivan had been taken to hospital with an undisclosed injury.

Just days before Ireland’s opener, one of their most vital players looked like her tournament dream was all over, before it had even started. Miraculously, O’Sullivan returned to full fitness in time for the World Cup opener in Sydney.

With a record-breaking 75,784 in attendance, Ireland and Australia played a tense 90 minutes in front of a passionate crowd. The Matildas’ skipper, Steph Catley secured the win for the Aussies, converting from the penalty spot.

The Girls in Green then faced Canada - the Olympic champions. Although they suffered defeat again, Katie McCabe's mesmerising corner caused chaos back home as it curled into the net. It was Ireland's only goal of the World Cup but it was easily one of the best at the tournament.

Already unable to qualify for the Round of 16, Ireland faced Nigeria in their final game – a side which had impressed in the tournament so far.

The Irish held their own and managed to finish their campaign with a 0-0 draw. It was not the exit that they wanted, but, it perhaps showed the potential of this side.

Expectations

It's difficult to know what is expected of a team debuting at a World Cup. For most teams, it's to win a game or avoid suffering huge losses. But, with Ireland, it felt like their were greater expectations.

This team became a source of national pride after they beat Scotland to secure a place at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. The interest in the team dramatically increased, selling out Tallaght Stadium for their send off game against France.

Support from back home was apparent as the tri-colour flag lined the streets and banners with the faces of players were placed up in their native towns. The fans had and still have great belief in this side and qualification, in itself, was seen as a real triumph.

It's easy to forget that this was the team that in 2017 threatened to not attend national team duties due to poor pay and conditions. A team which were begging the FAI for the bare minimum. Many of the members in 2017 were part of Ireland's World Cup campaign this summer.

So, perhaps expectations were not met. But, the images of the players sat in their own clothes at a press conference demanding the slightest bit of equality could not be more contrasting with a team, lined up in uniform, playing at a sold-out Stadium Australia in a World Cup.

Reflections

One of the main takeaways from this World Cup, which isn't exactly new, is that Katie McCabe is heavily relied on. McCabe has always been an important part of the Irish side, hence her role as captain.

However, the World Cup showed that, more than ever, McCabe is vital. The Arsenal winger was ever present, holding the midfield but also pressing high and putting her body on the line.

Focusing on the results, Ireland were not humiliated by their group. Heading into the opener, Australia were clear favourites and although the hosts dominated in possession, it was only one penalty which set the teams apart in the end.

Similarly, against Canada, a traditional 'giant' in women's international football, Ireland did not crumble and again, were only set apart by one goal.

Their outing against Nigeria was probably their most impressive game. Nigeria proved to be a fast thinking, tactical side - causing problems for England later in the campaign. Ireland's efforts showed promise and resilience.

Another reflection is the potential of the national team with an exciting number of young players coming through the ranks. Coming on in the final few minutes of Ireland's opener, 18-year-old Abbie Larkin almost provided an equaliser on World Cup debut.

West Ham's Izzy Atkinson had limited minutes Down Under but the 22-year-old is an exciting prospect. Left in Ireland were 18-year-old defenders, Tara O'Hanlon and Jessie Stapleton. The pair have shown promising signs and will be pushing for a space in the back line in the coming years.

What's next for Ireland?

One of the first big questions is about manager, Vera Pauw's, future. Pauw's contract expires this month and with no further knowledge of progressed negotiations, it is unlikely she will stay on.

Pauw defended her role after the World Cup saying "I don’t feel this is my last game because we’ve gone home from a World Cup".

However, after a clear disagreement with Katie McCabe and criticism over alleged abuse during her time in the NWSL, her days seem numbered.

It's also the end of an era for Ireland. After finally reaching a major tournament, it wouldn't be surprising if there are a number of retirements. Given that the average age of the World Cup squad was 29, there will naturally be a number of Irish legends who will hang up their boots.

Birmingham City defender, Harriet Scott, already announced her retirement from professional football to work as a Doctor, earlier this summer.

The journey will continue for the Girls in Green. The focus will turn to the Nations League, eyeing up a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics and then the next task will be qualifying for the 2025 European Championships in Switzerland - potentially their first Euros.