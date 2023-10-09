Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain: UEFA Women’s Champions League Preview, Second Round, Leg 1, 2023

Tucked away neatly in the depths of nondescript northern suburbia, Leigh Sports Village is preparing to host a European clash of mammoth importance on Tuesday.

It seems somewhat unfathomable that two continental giants will descend upon a retail park on a mild autumnal evening - but with this venue having hosted four games at the 2022 EUROs, it’s a familiar destination for many of Tuesday’s superstar hopefuls.

Manchester United’s arrival on the European stage sees them host Paris Saint-Germain, with Marc Skinner’s side set to dispute the first leg of their qualifying tie at their usual hunting ground - as opposed to Old Trafford.

But next week, the Red Devils will seek to seal their progression to the group stages with what would be an infamous win at PSG’s stunning Parc des Princes.

PSG keen to improve

Paris Saint-Germain are no strangers to this competition, having reached the quarterfinals last term before bowing out to VfL Wolfsburg.

Their German opponents went on to reach the final, narrowly losing out on the silverware as Patri Guijarro struck gold to turn Barça Femení’s fortunes around.

Paris Saint-Germain know what they are capable of - and make no mistake, failing to reach the group stage would be an embarrassment of the highest order for Jocelyn Prêcheur’s side.

PSG sit fifth in the twelve-team D1 Arkema, which may not seem to impressive at first glance, but their sole defeat came against Olympique Lyonnais on MD2 - and fans of French football will know that les Fenottes are virtually untouchable at the top of the table.

Their squad oozes quality, with a multitude of names that will be familiar to those who watched the FIFA Women’s World Cup with an intense gaze. Sakina Karchaoui, Grace Geyoro and Lieke Martens are just three examples of the world-class talent on display, with Ramona Bachmann also donning the Parisian colours after leaving Chelsea in 2020.

Homecoming

The Manchester United faithful should recognise a few names among the PSG squad. Jackie Groenen and Aïssatou Tounkara have formerly represented the Red Devils, and the duo are set to return to Leigh Sports Village after both being named in Prêcheur’s travelling squad.

Tounkara’s stint under Marc Skinner was less than successful, with the French international appearing just five times for United throughout the course of the 2022/23 campaign - and only one of those appearances came in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

Groenen enjoyed a brighter spell in England though, becoming Manchester United’s first foreign signing ahead of their debut season in the top flight. The Dutch midfielder quickly became a fan favourite but left to join PSG ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Marc Skinner’s Barmy Army

Much has been made of the decision to host the club’s European debut at Leigh Sports Village - but there is no denying the Red Devils are able to manufacture a fervent atmosphere at the smaller ground.

Manchester United have played two games thus far this season, recording an opening day win against Aston Villa thanks to goals from Lucía García and Rachel Williams.

Yet when Marc Skinner’s side took to the Leigh Sports Village turf for the first time this campaign, they were forced to settle for a point against a disappointing Arsenal outfit - with Cloé Lacasse levelling the match in stoppage time for the Gunners.

Manchester United will know that this first leg is a must-win. It is simply fundamental that the Red Devils head to Paris with the advantage, or else Chelsea may soon be the only English outfit remaining in European competition this season.

Team News

Manchester United

Marc Skinner will be without Aoife Mannion as his side host Paris Saint-Germain. Emma Watson is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, after rupturing her Anterior Cruciate Ligament while on national team duty with Scotland.

Skinner may look to utilise Melvine Malard on Tuesday, with the French forward having netted her first goal for Manchester United against Arsenal on Friday. With the striker on loan from Olympique Lyonnais, her in-depth knowledge of the opponent may be Marc Skinner’s secret weapon.

Paris Saint-Germain

Jocelyn Prêcheur is expected to be without Paulina Dudek for this tie, with the Polish international recovering from a long-term injury.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto has the ability to be a game-changer for the visitors, but is likely to be limited to a substitute appearance as she continues to be eased back into the side following her recovery from injury.

Predicted lineups

Manchester United: Earps; Blundell, Le Tissier, Turner, George; Ladd, Zelem; Galton, Miyazawa, Geyse; Malard

Paris Saint-Germain: Picaud; Calligaris, De Almeida, Le Guilly; Vangsgaard, Geyoro, Jean-Francois, Groenen, Karchaoui; Baltimore, Chawinga

Key players

Manchester United - Hannah Blundell

Much was made of Ona Batlle’s departure this summer, and while Manchester United have secured Gabby George’s signature in a desperate attempt to fill the void somewhat, it’s Hannah Blundell who will shine in the Spaniard’s absence.

Capable on both flanks, the full-back offers immense stability - and against a team of PSG’s quality, her presence has the potential to be a lifesaver for Manchester United as they seek to record their first European win.

Paris Saint-Germain - Jackie Groenen

When Jackie Groenen sported a Manchester United jersey, pundits and fans alike waxed lyrical about her silky performances in the midfield. Nothing has changed since she moved to the French capital - but if anything, the Dutch international has grown in maturity.

Having played with many of Manchester United’s stars and developed close personal bonds, it’ll be interesting to see how she fares on Tuesday as she is pitted against her former colleagues.

Will she rise to the occasion and utilise her insider knowledge, or will she crack under pressure? Additionally, it will be interesting to see how she is welcomed by the United fanbase given the overwhelmingly negative reception given to Alessia Russo on Friday.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Leigh Sports Village, which has a capacity of 12,000 fans. Manchester United have announced that one stand will be shut on Tuesday, which means the club are unlikely to exceed their record attendance at the ground which currently sits at 8,312.

What time is kickoff?

Kickoff is scheduled for 20:00 UK Time on Tuesday, 10 October. For those watching this tie from mainland France, that’s 21:00

How can I watch?

This match will be broadcast live on MUTV.