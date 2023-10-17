Chelsea vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

Chelsea are still waiting for their post-Roman Abramovich era to really kick-start, and sit in a lowly 11th place in the Premier League - a far cry from their aspirations (and expectations).

Recent results have seen a slight upturn in the atmosphere around the club, with three successive wins in all competitions - but the Blues are still a shadow of what fans have come to expect.

Their opponents, Arsenal, however, are enjoying their best spell for some time - and are one of just two teams who remain unbeaten in the league so far this season.

Although they have had a handful of 'poor' performances, they find themselves second in the league - missing out on top spot only on goals scored as it stands.

All of this sets up what should be an enthralling London derby, which really could go either way. The Gunners have lost just one of their last eight competitive encounters against Chelsea - which will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the game.

Team News

Mauricio Pochettino's side are without several key players ahead of this crunch clash - which will do little to help the Argentine's preparations.

French defender Wesley Fofana remains sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, while newly-signed Christopher Nkunku is also absent due to a slightly less severe knee issue.

Reece James is nearing a return from a knee injury, but it is unclear whether this game may come as too soon for the 23-year-old - with the defender expected to face a late fitness test.

Trevor Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka have also both been ruled out of contention with thigh and knee injuries respectively.

Armando Broja and Benoit Badiashile are doubts for the game too - though it is not inconceivable that at least one of the pair could feature in some capacity.

Nicolas Jackson and Axel Disasi are both expected to face late fitness tests ahead of the game, as they near a return to action.

Romeo Lavia is also unavailable for selection as he continues his rehabilitation programme for an ankle injury.

Despite somewhat of an injury crisis earlier in the season, Mikel Arteta's squad is looking much healthier now - minus a few players and doubts.

There are a trio of very worrying doubts for the Gunners, which includes William Saliba, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard. The latter of the trio is thought to be the least likely to feature on Saturday, as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Saliba and Saka both, as well as Trossard, pulled out from the latest international games, as they deal with a toe and thigh issue respectively. It is thought that the aforementioned duo (Saliba and Saka) are likely to feature, though Arteta will not want to take any unnecessary risks.

Jurrien Timber also remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of the season, with the Dutch defender expected to miss most of the current campaign.

Likely line-ups

Sanchez; Gusto, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Gallagher, Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Key players

Chelsea - Enzo Fernandez

Although the young Argentine midfielder struggled to hit the ground running after arriving at the club in January, he has now become an immovable asset to their midfield.

He has become both a creative outlet and an all-round powerhouse who has shown that he has the ability to single-handedly dictate games. With Chelsea's numerous injuries - it will be even more important for Fernandez to have a good game and to link defence to attack.

If he is up to his usual standard, there is no reason why he could not be the difference against Arsenal - but that does not mean things will come easy for the 22-year-old.

Arsenal - Declan Rice

If Fernandez thought that controlling the midfield on Saturday was going to be easy - he may have another thing coming. Declan Rice has been a revelation for the Gunners since his club-record transfer in the summer.

He has made an immediate impact and looks unstoppable in midfield. He boasts an absurdly high pass success rate, as well as ranking very, very highly for tackle success too, which is exactly what you would hope for from him.

Against a Chelsea side who are, perhaps, lacking confidence, he could quite conceivably shut them out for the entire game which would delight his new team.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at Chelsea's home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

When is the match?

The match is being played on Saturday 21st October and will kick-off at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The game will be televised in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League. Alternatively, highlights of the game will be posted to both clubs' Youtube channels shortly after the final whistle.

VAVEL UK will also bring the latest content from the fixture, with a match report and post-match reaction to come.