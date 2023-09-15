Bournemouth vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea travel to the south coast this weekend to take on Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, with his side having amassed more injuries than points in their 2023/24 campaign to date.

With just one win on the board against newly-promoted Luton Town, Chelsea sit 12th in the Premier League table on four points, whilst their opponents have just two points, leaving them four places below in 16th. Both teams will therefore be looking to return from the international break with more points and more positivity in this Sunday lunchtime kick-off.

Last season, despite their extremely disappointing form and results, Chelsea managed to complete a double over Bournemouth, and the hosts suffered a 3-1 home defeat in May when the sides last played. Bournemouth's last victory over Chelsea came in January 2019 when they pulled off a shock 4-0 win.

The Cherries might fancy their chances against Pochettino's team, though, as they have lost their last three league games, but Chelsea have not lost their first two away fixtures in any campaign since 1990.

Team News

Bournemouth

The hosts are far less encumbered by their absentee list than Chelsea and have only summer signing Alex Scott to wait on. The 20-year-old arrived from Bristol City with a knee injury and is believed to still be weeks away from fitness.

Adam Smith and Marcus Tavernier have both been passed fit to play and could make their first appearances this season respectively.

Chelsea

Romeo Lavia, signed from Southampton in the most recent transfer window has yet to make an appearance for Chelsea, and is now further delayed in doing so having twisted his ankle in training. Pochettino is now without nine first-team players for this match, with Lavia joining Benoit Badiashile, Marcus Bettinelli, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, and Christopher Nkunku on the sidelines.

The South American midfield pairing of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez only returned to training with the squad on Thursday but are still likely to feature for Chelsea.

Likely Line-Ups:

Neto, Aarons, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Billing, Kluivert; Solanke.

Sanchez, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Gusto, Fernandez, Caicedo, Chilwell; Madueke, Jackson, Sterling.

Key Players:

Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke has established himself as Bournemouth's main target man after leaving Chelsea for Liverpool in 2017. | Photo Credit: Tom Dulat via Getty Images

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker seems to have found his feet at Bournemouth after being much-hyped in his earlier years. This season, he has two goals and an assist in the Premier League, in addition to a goal in the EFL Cup too.

Dominic Solanke will surely be spurned on by the visit of his former side, who he won the UEFA Youth League with in 2014/15, and be looking to improve on his six goals and seven league assists as Bournemouth finished last season in 15th place.

Chelsea - Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has been Chelsea's standout performer this season to date. Despite the influx of signings since Sterling joined the club last summer, the England international has been the one who has given their supporters the most to cheer about.

Raheem Sterling is enjoying a scring start to his second season at Chelsea. | Photo Credit: Patrick Smith via Getty Images

Sterling has two goals and one assist from his 349 minutes so far this season, having made the starting line-up in each of Chelsea's four previous fixtures.

He has four previous goals against Bournemouth notched up during his career, but has not managed to score away from home in a Premier League game in over 615 minutes of match time.

Predominantly based on the left side of a front three, Sterling has also occupied all three forward positions at various stages already this season, showing his versatility.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The Vitality Stadium plays host to the game between Bournemouth and Chelsea.

What time is kick-off?

The game will begin at 2 pm BST on Sunday, September 17th.

How can I watch?

Sky Sports Football in the UK and local Premier League TV rights holders outside of the UK.