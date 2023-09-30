Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

Arsenal cruised to 4-0 win away to an Bournemouth side who are winless in all six of their Premier League matches this season.

With a midweek Champions League match, followed by Manchester City next weekend, Mikel Arteta will be pleased that his side were not caused too many problems. For Bournemouth however, Andoni Iraola will be under a huge amount of pressure following that poor performance.

Here are how the players rated on Saturday afternoon.

AFC Bournemouth

Neto - 6

Although he conceded four, he was not particularly at fault for any of the goals. In fact, Neto made four really good saves to help keep the score line from getting really embarrassing.

Neto instructing his teammates vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / Steve Bardens)

Max Aarons - 3

Gave away the initial penalty and struggled to make those marauding forward runs as Bournemouth were pegged back pretty much from the get-go.

Illya Zabarnyi - 4

A poor day at the office for the Bournemouth centre back.

Nketaih and co. seemed to continuosly have Zabarny back pedaling. A heavy touch from the 23-year-old led to Smith Rowe having a clear cut opportunity in the second half.

Marcos Senesi - 3

The Argentine was the worse of the two centre back today and did not look up to the fight. Got dribbled past four times and was way too easy to go past.

Milos Kerkez - 5

The young Hungarian was thrown into the deep end up against Arsenal's Bukayo Saka. Got up and down the left hand side with energy but didnt do anything of note.

Lewis Cook - 5

The Bournemouth midfield could not get anywhere near Arsenal's but you can not say it was due to a lack of effort.

Lewis Cook exemplified this as he continuously tried to seek the ball. His four interceptions showed that he was busy in the middle of the park.

Ryan Christie - 4

Just like Cook, Christie made his presence in the midfield known, tirelessly hunting the ball down. This aggression led to him giving away a penalty with a reckless challenge on Martin Odegaard.

Philip Billing - 5

Usually Bournemouth's bright spark in attack, however today he was forced to do a lot of defensive work. Average.

Philip Billing at the Vitality Stadium vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages)

Marcus Tavernier - 4

In a match where he needed to support his full-back, Tavernier did not seem to be interested in tracking back. He did not offer much going forward, either, to make up for it.

Dominic Solanke - 5

Tried his best to bring others into the match, especially in the first half, but struggled to find the target with his two shots on goal.

Justin Kluivert - 4

Worst player in the Bournemouth attack today. When Bournemouth looked to go forward, it was down the right hand side, leaving Kluivert very isolated on the left hand side.

Subs:

Dango Ouattara - 5

Came on in the 59th minute for Kluivert. Didnt have any significant impact.

Luis Sinisterra - 6

Performed much better than Tavernier when he came on. Looked to drive his side forward.

He made three tackles, one interception, one dribble and one key pass all in the space of 31 minutes.

Joe Rothwell - 5

Only played 15 minutes.

Adam Smith - N/A

Antoine Semenyo - N/A

Arsenal FC

David Raya - 7/10

Did not have much to do other than a great save from Christie. Looked relaxed when playing the ball out the back.

David Raya playing the ball out the back vs Bournemouth (GettyImages / Christopher Lee)

Benjamin White - 8/10

Got himself a late goal to add to overall great display from the now fullback. Always consistent.

William Saliba - 8/10

An absolute brick wall today. The tackle on Solanke early into the first half set the standard for the rest of his performance. What a player!

Gabriel Magalhães - 8/10

Similarly to his centre back partner, Gabriel also put in an amazing recovery block on Philip Billing. Made very light work of the Bournemouth attack.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 8.5/10

This was Zinchenko's best perforamance of the season, as he often inverted into the midfield to assist Declan Rice. His eye for a pass in really unique and his execution is even better.

Declan Rice - 7/10

From what looked to be a potential rest due to a back injury, Rice played 80 minutes today.

Even though Arsenal dominated, Rice always managed to scoop up the loose balls in the midfield and anticipate danger early. Solid performance.

Martin Ødegaard - 9/10

This was Odegaard back to his best after a quiet north London derby. A goal, an assist, and a penalty won.

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka celebrating vs Bournemouth (GettyImages / Steve Bardens)

Kai Havertz - 7/10

At long last Kai Havertz found the back of the net for Arsenal.

His performance today was his best of the season so far, too. Saw a lot more of the ball and was never afraid to get involved in the physical midfield battle.

Bukayo Saka - 8/10

It seems like Saka does not know what a bad performance is at the moment. He opened the scoring for Arsenal with a header and gave Kerkez a hard time out there.

Bukayo Saka scoring vs Bournemouth (GettyImages / Christopher Lee)

Gabriel Jesus - 6/10

As always Jesus worked tirelessly. His headed attempt rebounded off the post which saw Saka turn it in.

Eddie Nketiah - 7/10

Played a role in Arsenal's first goal and won the penalty for the second. Warranting his starting role in the team right now.

Subs:

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5

Replaced Zinchenko but could not replicate his metronomic style.

Reiss Nelson - 5

Replaced Nketiah and almost picked up an assist to Smith Rowe.

Fabio Viera - N/A

Emile Smith Rowe - N/A

Missed a huge chance in the dying minutes. Match was long over by then.

Jorginho - N/A